Solar Bears Acquire Forward Randy Hernandez from Fort Wayne

October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Oct. 14) the Hockey Club has completed a trade with the Fort Wayne Komets, acquiring forward Randy Hernandez in exchange for cash considerations.

Hernandez, 25, enters his first professional season in 2024, after spending three seasons at Canisius College and one year at Robert Morris University. The Miami, Florida native tallied 29 goals and 43 assists in 111 NCAA games over four seasons.

During his time at Robert Morris, Hernandez was named Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) Rookie of the Year after posting 11 goals and 14 assists in 24 games during the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot, 190-pound forward earned an Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) Championship as a member of the 2018-19 Brooks Bandits, that also featured current Solar Bears forward Ryan Mahshie.

The Orlando Solar Bears also announced today that forwards Thomas Belgarde and Janis Vizbelis and defenseman Gabriel Belley-Pelletier have been released.

