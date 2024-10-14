Swamp Rabbits Acquire Robidoux in a Trade
October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that the team has acquired forward Mikael Robidoux from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for goaltender Luke Richardson.
Robidoux comes to the Swamp Rabbits after completing his third ECHL season, and second with the Allen Americans. The 5'11", 200-pound forward notched a dozen points in "The Lone Star State" (7g-5ast) and accrued 176 PIM in 41 contests. Robidoux added another assist in three Kelly Cup Playoff games against the Idaho Steelheads.
Hailing from La Prairie, Quebec, Robidoux, 25, enters his fourth ECHL campaign with 136 games to his credit, earning 16 goals, 18 assists, and 34 points to go along with 704 PIM as a member of the Americans and Kansas City Mavericks. Prior to turning professional, Robidoux played five seasons in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Quebec Remparts, logging 53 points in 203 games in tow with 316 PIM.
Richardson heads to Wheeling with a near-perfect 9-1-1 record in 14 ECHL appearances, all with Greenville, in addition to his first career shutout, a 2.07 GAA, and .935 SV%. Before coming to the Upstate, Richardson turned professional with the AHL's Belleville Senators following his Canadian college career with Queens University.
The Swamp Rabbits now look forward to Opening Night, presented by Bon Secours, on October 18th against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 7:05pm EST. The evening features a pregame part on the Furman Plaza with an orange carpet introduction of the 2024-25 Swamp Rabbits, music, a rally towel giveaway, and more!
