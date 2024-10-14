ECHL Transactions - October 14
October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 14, 2024:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Adirondack:
Tyson Gilmour, F
Atlanta:
Brett Mecrones, F
Iowa:
Tyson Brouwer, G
Maine:
Austin Master, F
Orlando:
Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D
Janis Vizbelis, F
Rapid City:
Grayson Valente, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Lordanthony Grissom, D
Fabrizio Ricci, F
Maine:
Dante Giannuzzi, G
Orlando:
Thomas Belgarde, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Adirondack:
Brendan Pepe, D (from Bloomington)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
delete Ryan Francis, F suspended by Adirondack
Bloomington:
add Bryce Montgomery, D assigned from Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes
add Danny Katic, F assigned by Hartford
add Ruslan Khazheyev, G assigned from Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes
add Mark Sinclair, G signed contract
delete Hugo Ollas, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Greenville:
delete Luke Richardson, G traded to Wheeling 10/13
add Mikael Robidoux, F acquired from Wheeling
Iowa:
add William Rousseau, G added to training camp roster
Jacksonville:
add Cooper Jones, D signed contract
add Jonathan Hampton, F signed contract
Maine:
add Mason Millman, D assigned by Providence
Orlando:
add Randy Hernandez, F acquired from Fort Wayne 10/13
Savannah:
delete Michael Underwood, D traded to Maine
South Carolina:
delete Jack Adams, F traded to Bloomington 10/13
Wheeling:
delete Mikael Robidoux, F traded to Greenville 10/13
