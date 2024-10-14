ECHL Transactions - October 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 14, 2024:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Adirondack:

Tyson Gilmour, F

Atlanta:

Brett Mecrones, F

Iowa:

Tyson Brouwer, G

Maine:

Austin Master, F

Orlando:

Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D

Janis Vizbelis, F

Rapid City:

Grayson Valente, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Lordanthony Grissom, D

Fabrizio Ricci, F

Maine:

Dante Giannuzzi, G

Orlando:

Thomas Belgarde, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Adirondack:

Brendan Pepe, D (from Bloomington)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

delete Ryan Francis, F suspended by Adirondack

Bloomington:

add Bryce Montgomery, D assigned from Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes

add Danny Katic, F assigned by Hartford

add Ruslan Khazheyev, G assigned from Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes

add Mark Sinclair, G signed contract

delete Hugo Ollas, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Greenville:

delete Luke Richardson, G traded to Wheeling 10/13

add Mikael Robidoux, F acquired from Wheeling

Iowa:

add William Rousseau, G added to training camp roster

Jacksonville:

add Cooper Jones, D signed contract

add Jonathan Hampton, F signed contract

Maine:

add Mason Millman, D assigned by Providence

Orlando:

add Randy Hernandez, F acquired from Fort Wayne 10/13

Savannah:

delete Michael Underwood, D traded to Maine

South Carolina:

delete Jack Adams, F traded to Bloomington 10/13

Wheeling:

delete Mikael Robidoux, F traded to Greenville 10/13

