Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Cole Crowder for 2024-25 Season

October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Cole Crowder to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Crowder, 22, signs with the Railers after coming to training camp on an amateur tryout. The Sudbury, ON native played one season at Sault College at the ACHA II level. With the Cougars, Crowder scored 15 points (4G, 11A) in 20 games played. Prior to collegiate hockey, the 6'5", 220lb forward skated in two seasons for the Greater Sudbury Cubs of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League, where he had 69 points (31G, 38A) and 201 penalty minutes in 83 games. Crowder averaged over a point per game in his second year with the Cubs, scoring 53 in 51 games to go with 119 penalty minutes.

Cole is the son of Troy Crowder, who played in 150 NHL games between the Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils. Troy recorded 16 points (9G, 7A) in his NHL career to go with 433 penalty minutes.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

