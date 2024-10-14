Hurricanes Reassign Two, Wolves Loan Two to Bison

Bloomington, Ill. - Carolina Hurricanes Associate General Manager and Chicago Wolves General Manager Darren Yorke announced today that the Carolina Hurricanes reassigned defenseman Bryce Montgomery and goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev from the Wolves to the Bison. In a separate transaction, forwards Danny Katic and Sahil Panwar have been loaned from the Wolves to the Bison.

Montgomery, 21, tallied four goals and eight assists (12 points) in 42 games for the Stingrays in 2023-24: his first professional season.

The Washington, D.C. native played in 84 career OHL games with the London Knights posting two goals and six assists (eight points) with 70 penalty minutes. Following his time in the OHL, Montgomery skated in 48 games with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scoring six goals and 11 assists (17 points) with 70 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-5, 231-pound defenseman was drafted by the Hurricanes in the sixth round (170th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Khazheyev, 19, played in 28 games last season with Chelyabinsk (Russian Junior Hockey) posting a 16-5-3 record with a .927 save percentage and a 2.19 goals against average.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound goaltender also appeared in one game with Chelyabinsk (Russian Supreme Hockey League) earning a victory by making 23 saves on 24 shots.

Khazheyev, a Chelyabinsk Russia native, was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round (158th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Katic, 24, appeared in 60 games with the Norfolk Admirals last season potting 24 goals and 26 assists (50 points) with 122 penalty minutes and served as an alternate captain. He led the team in goals the previous two seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward has accumulated 42 goals and 48 assists (90 points) with 245 penalty minutes in 127 career ECHL games.

Prior to his professional career, the South Porcupine, Ontario native played the 2021-22 season with the University of Toronto scoring four goals and 12 assists (16 points) with 32 penalty minutes in 17 games.

Panwar, 22, played a majority of last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones tallying 22 goals and 32 assists (54 points) with 54 penalty minutes in 64 games. He dressed in five AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack scoring one goal.

In 2022-2023, the 6-foot-1, 185 pound forward registered 31 goals and 38 assists (69 points) in 64 OHL games between the Peterborough Petes and the Hamilton Bulldogs.

The Mississauga, Ontario native totaled 54 goals and 70 assists (124 points) in 199 career OHL games.

