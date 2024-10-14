Edited: Bison Announce Fan Fest Details for Opening Night
October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President & CEO Larry McQueary announced today the details for Fan Fest on Saturday, October 19 outside of the Grossinger Motors Arena prior to the season opener against the Toledo Walleye.
The event will commence at 4 p.m. featuring Bison players walking the red carpet into the arena on the south side of the Grossinger Motors Arena at the VIP Entrance.
Fan Fest will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on West Front Street with drinks available for purchase. Kids in attendance can enjoy the Bison inflatable goal, free face painting, and a rock-climbing experience provided by Upper Limits.
In addition, sign-ups will be open for the Little Bison Kids Club sponsored by Little Jewels for just $25. The membership includes one ticket to two separate home games of choice, an exclusive welcome gift, 10% off merchandise, special game day experiences and invitations to exclusive events with Bison players!
Music will be provided by DJ Boom Box along with free character artistry and local vendor booths. Bison General Manager and Head Coach Phillip Barski will speak to the fans at 4:45 p.m. prior to the first regular season game in franchise history.
During the second intermission of the game one fan will shoot for a new car presented by Sam Leman Chevy. The selection will take place prior to the game. To be entered, comment on the Shoot for a Car post on Facebook tomorrow, October 15.
Opening Weekend festivities will conclude on Sunday where kids eat free! All fans in attendance can enjoy an open skate and receive autographs with the Bison players following the 3 p.m. game against the Walleye.
Single game seats are on sale now as the Bison welcome the Toledo Walleye for Opening Weekend on Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m. For more information on tickets visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-HERD to purchase opening weekend tickets. To receive all the latest Bison news, sign up for the newsletter on the Bison webpage.
