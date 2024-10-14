Michael Underwood Traded to Maine

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Thursday the club has traded defenseman Michael Underwood to the Maine Mariners in exchange for future considerations.

Underwood, 26, appeared in three games last season with the Utah Grizzlies, recording one assist. The Bloomfield Hills, MI, native made his professional debut at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, skating in three appearances for the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles. Underwood played five collegiate seasons, including four at Clarkson University, where he won a conference championship (ECAC) in 2018-19.

In one preseason game with the Ghost Pirates, Underwood recorded an assist along with two penalty minutes.

