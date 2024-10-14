Nailers Acquire Luke Richardson from Greenville

October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Goaltender Luke Richardson with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a trade, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has received goaltender Luke Richardson from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for forward Mikael Robidoux's rights.

Richardson, 25, attended training camps with Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, prior to initially reporting to Greenville. Luke appeared in 12 regular season games with the Swamp Rabbits last season, and performed very well. The rookie went 7-1-1, with a 2.19 goals against average, a .931 save percentage, and one shutout. He also won both of his appearances in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, as he limited the Orlando Solar Bears to three goals on 47 shots. Richardson's lone shutout was also his second highest single game save total, as he turned aside all 37 shots he faced against the eventual champion Florida Everblades.

Prior to turning pro, the Barrie, Ontario native played parts of four seasons of junior hockey for the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers, then played three seasons at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. Richardson went 33-26-1 at Queen's, with a 2.26 goals against average, a .917 save percentage, and six shutouts in 62 games. Luke was named to the OUA East All-Rookie Team in 2019-20, then earned OUA East Goaltender of the Year, OUA East First All-Star Team, and USports All-Canadian Second Team honors in 2021-22, as he led the nation with a .944 save percentage.

Robidoux, 25, was originally acquired by Wheeling from the Orlando Solar Bears, after playing for the Allen Americans in the 2023-24 season. Mikael has 16 goals, 18 assists, 34 points, and 704 penalty minutes in 136 career ECHL games with Maine, Kansas City, and Allen.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2024-25 season on Friday night, when they visit the Maine Mariners at 7:15. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10, featuring trick shots by Swaggy P. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

