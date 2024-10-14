Ghost Pirates Announce Partnership with WJCL 22

October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Monday the team has partnered with ABC-affiliate station WJCL 22.

The partnership will include at least four live broadcasts of Ghost Pirates home games at Enmarket Arena on WJCL and their affiliate station, MeTV, during the 2024-25 regular season. Ghost Pirates segments and exclusive content surrounding the team can be found on WJCL 22 all season long. Opening Night on Friday, October 18 against the Indy Fuel will mark the first game broadcasted live on WJCL 22 this season.

Dates for the remaining Ghost Pirates broadcasts on WJCL and MeTV will be announced in the future.

"From the moment Ghost Pirates hockey began in Savannah, we have received overwhelming support from the community with a fan base that continues to grow and never ceases to amaze us," Ghost Pirates Vice President John Thompson said. "With our focus on growing hockey in the community and providing a fun, entertaining experience for every person that joins us, we are thrilled to announce a partnership with WJCL."

"Live local sports are the epitome of community connection," WJCL 22 President/GM Ben Hart said. "WJCL 22 has had a legacy of broadcasting programs designed to bring Savannah together. This partnership with the Ghost Pirates is a great example of premium programming viewers are looking for."

The Ghost Pirates open their third season in franchise history on Friday, October 18 against the Indy Fuel in front of a sold-out crowd at Enmarket Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game on WJCL 22, stream it on FloHockey or listen in on the Ghost Pirates Mixlr page.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.