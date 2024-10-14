Heartlanders Open Season this Friday, Saturday vs. Fort Wayne

The Heartlanders open their fourth ECHL season with Open Season Weekend this Friday and Saturday Oct. 18-19 at Xtream Arena. Saturday's game presented by GreenState Credit Union starts with a pregame tailgate from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Register for the free tailgate and buy tickets to the game by visiting these links!

Yuki Miura, a returning alternate captain, played in every game for the Heartlanders last season and has skated in 143 consecutive ECHL games.

Head Coach Derek Damon is back for his third season behind the bench as Head Coach. Last season, the Heartlanders won 27 games, their second-winningest season in team history.

The Heartlanders split their preseason set at Fort Wayne. Saturday, Iowa scored four straight goals to overcome a 2-0 deficit and win, 4-2.

Last week's games

Preseason Game #1 Friday, Oct. 11: Heartlanders fall, 6-0, to Fort Wayne.

Preseason Game #2 Saturday, Oct. 12: Heartlanders come-from-behind to defeat Fort Wayne, 4-2. Iowa scored four unanswered goals, including three in the third. Zach Dubinsky scored the game-winning goal.

This week's games

Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne (Open Season Weekend)

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne (Open Season Weekend, pres. by GreenState Credit Union).

