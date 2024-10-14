ECHL Season Opens on Friday
October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The 37th season of the ECHL begins on Friday with eight games, continues on Saturday with 11 games and concludes with four games on Sunday.
The ECHL welcomes two expansion teams for the 2024-25 season, giving the League 29 teams in 22 states and one Canadian province. The Bloomington Bison host their first game on Saturday against Toledo while the Tahoe Knight Monsters open their inaugural season on Thursday, Oct. 24 against Jacksonville.
Friday's schedule features a pair of rematches from the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs with Norfolk hosting Adirondack and Greenville welcoming Orlando. Other games on Friday's schedule include Trois-Rivières entertaining Maine, Wheeling visiting Maine, Savannah hosting Indy, Iowa welcoming Fort Wayne, Utah visiting Idaho and Wichita hosting Kansas City.
In addition to Bloomington, seven other teams open their home schedule on Saturday with Worcester taking on Reading, Atlanta hosting Indy, Jacksonville entertaining Florida, South Carolina welcoming Orlando, Kalamazoo taking on Cincinnati, Kansas City hosting Wichita and Tulsa welcoming Rapid City.
Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league that has 29 teams in 22 states and one Canadian province playing 1,044 games from Oct. 18, 2024 to April 13, 2025. The ECHL is the third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, and last season welcomed an average of 4,944 fans per game, marking the League's highest per-game average in 26 years. Additionally, between the regular season and Kelly Cup Playoffs, an all-time record of 5,358,907 fans attended ECHL games.
The ECHL has affiliations with 29 teams in the National Hockey League in 2024-25, marking the 28th consecutive season that the league had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL.
New faces behind the benches
Nine of the 29 ECHL teams will have a new coach in charge as the 2024-25 season gets underway.
B.J. Adams takes over the as the new head coach in Allen, bringing previous head-coaching experience with Erie in the Ontario Hockey League.
Phillip Barski, who was an assistant coach with Greenville from 2020-22, is the first head coach of the Bloomington Bison.
In Greenville, Kyle Mountain takes over for 2023-24 ECHL Coach of the Year Andrew Lord, who has moved on to Halifax of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. It is the first head-coaching assignment for Mountain after serving as the Swamp Rabbits' assistant coach last season.
Another assistant coach assuming the head-coaching role for the first time is Brandon Mashinter in Jacksonville, who succeeds Nick Luukko, who is now an assistant coach for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.
Reading's Jason Binkley enters his first full season as the club's head coach after serving as the interim head coach during the second half last season. Binkley went 13-16-4 in his 33 games in the interim capacity.
Former ECHL player and assistant coach Jared Staal is the new head coach in Savannah after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach with Charlotte of the AHL.
South Carolina's new head coach is Jared Nightingale, who joins the Stingrays after two seasons as an AHL assistant coach with Rockford, and also has coaching experience in the United States Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League.
The first head coach in Tahoe is Alex Loh, who has won over 100 games as an ECHL head coach in three-plus seasons with Adirondack and Savannah.
Bob Deraney takes over as head coach in Worcester after serving as part of the team's coaching staff since the 2019-20 season. Previously, he was head coach of the Providence College women's hockey team from 1999-2018 and head coach of Worcester State College men's team from 2021-23.
Approaching milestones
Justin Taylor of Fort Wayne begins the season third all-time with 816 games played. He enters the season 43 games shy of passing Sam Ftorek for second place on the ECHL's all-time games played list and 68 behind all-time leader Mike Pelech. Taylor sits ninth all-time with 279 goals and is 21st with 544 points.
Idaho's Matt Register is 14th on the ECHL's all-time games played with 611 while he ranks eighth all-time with 380 assists. With 11 assists, Register would move into fourth-place on the career list. Register needs 10 points to become just the 33rd player in ECHL history to reach the 500-point plateau.
On the coaching front, Florida's Brad Ralph, who is the league's all-time leader with 95 career postseason wins, enters the season fifth all-time with 486 regular-season wins. Ralph is six wins shy of moving into fourth place and is 33 wins away from moving into third all-time.
Tulsa's Rob Murray enters the season tied for fourth all-time with 926 games coached and seventh with 451 wins. Murray is 30 victories away from moving into sixth on the league's all-time wins list.
Division Capsules
North Division
ADIRONDACK THUNDER
Location: Glens Falls, New York
Arena (Capacity): Cool Insuring Arena (4,794)
Coach: Peter MacArthur, 3rd Season (75-47-22)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Eastern Conference Finals to Florida (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: New Jersey Devils
AHL Affiliate: Utica Comets
2023-24 in review
Record: 43-18-11, 97 points
Division Finish: 1st, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 4th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.35 (7th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.94 (T8th)
Power Play (Rank): 19.5% (16th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.4% (5th)
MAINE MARINERS
Location: Portland, Maine
Arena (Capacity): Cross Insurance Arena (5,527)
Coach: Terrence Wallin, 3rd Season (74-59-11)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Adirondack (4 games to 3)
NHL Affiliate: Boston Bruins
AHL Affiliate: Providence Bruins
2023-24 in review
Record: 32-32-8, 72 points
Division Finish: 4th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 16th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.47 (5th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.61 (21st)
Power Play (Rank): 20.4% (12th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.3% (17th)
NORFOLK ADMIRALS
Location: Norfolk, Virginia
Arena (Capacity): Norfolk Scope (8,468)
Coach: Jeff Carr, 3rd Season (61-60-12)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Finals to Adirondack (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Winnipeg Jets
AHL Affiliate: Manitoba Moose
2023-24 in review
Record: 41-21-7, 88 points
Division Finish: 2nd, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 6th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.55 (4th)
Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 2.88 (7th)
Power Play (Rank): 22.2% (7th)
Penalty Kill (Rank): 81.7% (T7th)
READING ROYALS
Location: Reading, Pennsylvania
Arena (Capacity): Santander Arena (7,160)
Coach: Jason Binkley, 2nd Season (13-16-4)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Philadelphia Flyers
AHL Affiliate: Lehigh Valley Phantoms
2023-24 in review
Record: 29-35-8, 66 points
Division Finish: 6th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 23rd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.75 (25th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.43 (19th)
Power Play (Rank): 15.7% (26th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.4% (3rd)
TROIS-RIVIÉRES LIONS
Location: Trois-Rivières, Quebec
Arena (Capacity): Colisée Videotron (4,390)
Coach: Ron Choules, 2nd Season (31-30-8)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost North Division Semifinals to Norfolk (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Montreal Canadiens
AHL Affiliate: Laval Rocket
2023-24 in review
Record: 31-30-8, 70 points
Division Finish: 3rd, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 15th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.96 (23rd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.32 (16th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.3% (20th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.2% (T18th)
WHEELING NAILERS
Location: Wheeling, West Virginia
Arena (Capacity): WesBanco Arena (4,700)
Coach: Derek Army, 5th Season (110-112-15)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Finals to Toledo (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: Pittsburgh Penguins
AHL Affiliate: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
2023-24 in review
Record: 38-28-5, 81 points
Division Finish: 3rd, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 12th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.27 (11th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.87 (6th)
Power Play (Rank): 20.5% (T10th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.7% (21st)
WORCESTER RAILERS
Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
Arena (Capacity): DCU Center (5,600)
Coach: Bob Deraney, 1st Season
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: New York Islanders
AHL Affiliate: Bridgeport Islanders
2023-24 in review
Record: 32-32-8, 72 points
Division Finish: 5th, North
Overall ECHL Finish: 17th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.92 (24th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.31 (15th)
Power Play (Rank): 16.1% (25th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 77.4% (22nd)
South Division
ATLANTA GLADIATORS
Location: Duluth, Georgia
Arena (Capacity): Gas South Arena (9,119)
Coach: Derek Nesbitt, 2nd Season (23-45-4)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Nashville Predators
AHL Affiliate: Milwaukee Admirals
2023-24 in review
Record: 23-45-4, 50 points
Division Finish: 7th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 27th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.60 (26th)
Goals-Against Per Game (Rank): 3.67 (T23rd)
Power Play (Rank): 18.4% (19th)
Penalty Kill (Rank): 80.1% (T10th)
FLORIDA EVERBLADES
Location: Estero, Florida
Arena (Capacity): Hertz Arena (7,181)
Coach: Brad Ralph, 9th Season with Florida, 12th Season in ECHL (486-214-79)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Won Kelly Cup championship over Kansas City (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: St. Louis Blues
AHL Affiliate: Springfield Thunderbirds
2023-24 in review
Record: 40-23-9, 89 points
Division Finish: 3rd, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 8th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.11 (T15th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.58 (1st)
Power Play (Rank): 20.3% (13th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.3% (T1st)
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS
Location: Greenville, South Carolina
Arena (Capacity): Bon Secours Wellness Arena (7,044)
Coach: Kyle Mountain, 1st Season
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Orlando (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings
AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign
2023-24 in review
Record: 44-34-5, 93 points
Division Finish: 1st, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 5th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.11 (T15th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.94 (T8th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.0% (22nd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.7% (T7th)
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN
Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Arena (Capacity): VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (8,500)
Coach: Brandon Mashinter, 1st Season
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Semifinals to Florida (4 games to 3)
NHL Affiliate: Buffalo Sabres
AHL Affiliate: Rochester Americans
2023-24 in review
Record: 42-23-7, 91 points
Division Finish: 2nd, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 7th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.31 (8th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.71 (2nd)
Power Play (Rank): 20.5% (T10th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 80.1% (T10th)
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS
Location: Orlando, Florida
Arena (Capacity): Kia Center (9,049)
Coach: Matt Carkner, 3rd Season (68-57-19)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost South Division Finals to Florida (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning
AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch
2023-24 in review
Record: 38-24-10, 86 points
Division Finish: 4th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 9th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.06 (T19th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.86 (5th)
Power Play (Rank): 15.4% (27th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 85.3% (T1st)
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES
Location: Savannah, Georgia
Arena (Capacity): Enmarket Arena (6,876)
Coach: Jared Staal, 1st Season
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers
AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers
2023-24 in review
Record: 30-34-8, 68 points
Division Finish: 6th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 21st
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.03 (21st)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.38 (18th)
Power Play (Rank): 17.5% (23rd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.2% (T18th)
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS
Location: North Charleston, South Carolina
Arena (Capacity): North Charleston Coliseum (7,250)
Coach: Jared Nightingale, 1st Season
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Washington Capitals
AHL Affiliate: Hershey Bears
2023-24 in review
Record: 39-26-7, 85 points
Division Finish: 5th, South
Overall ECHL Finish: 11th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.46 (6th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.03 (11th)
Power Play (Rank): 23.7% (3rd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 82.0% (6th)
Central Division
BLOOMINGTON BISON
Location: Bloomington, Illinois
Arena (Capacity): Grossinger Motors Arena (7,000)
Coach: Phillip Barski, 1st Season
NHL Affiliate: New York Rangers
AHL Affiliate: Hartford Wolf Pack
CINCINNATI CYCLONES
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Arena (Capacity): Heritage Bank Center (6,955)
Coach: Jason Payne, 4th Season (114-82-20)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Toronto Maple Leafs
AHL Affiliate: Toronto Marlies
2023-24 in review
Record: 31-34-7, 68 points
Division Finish: 6th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 20th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.28 (T9th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.63 (22nd)
Power Play (Rank): 23.0% (T5th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.4% (26th)
FORT WAYNE KOMETS
Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Arena (Capacity): Memorial Coliseum (10,500)
Coach: Jesse Kallechy, 2nd Season (35-30-7)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Edmonton Oilers
AHL Affiliate: Bakersfield Condors
2023-24 in review
Record: 35-30-7, 77 points
Division Finish: 5th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 14th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.11 (T15th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.14 (13th)
Power Play (Rank): 23.2% (4th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.7% (12th)
INDY FUEL
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Arena (Capacity): Fishers Event Center (7,500)
Coach: Duncan Dalmao, 4th Season (93-55-13)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Wheeling (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Chicago Blackhawks
AHL Affiliate: Rockford IceHogs
2023-24 in review
Record: 39-25-8, 86 points
Division Finish: 2nd, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 10th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.19 (13th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.07 (12th)
Power Play (Rank): 20.9% (9th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.7% (15th)
IOWA HEARTLANDERS
Location: Coralville, Iowa
Arena (Capacity): Xtream Arena (4,878)
Coach: Derek Damon, 3rd Season (49-73-22)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Minnesota Wild
AHL Affiliate: Iowa Wild
2023-24 in review
Record: 27-37-8, 62 points
Division Finish: 7th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 26th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.58 (27th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.47 (20th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.1% (21st)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.9% (23rd)
KALAMAZOO WINGS
Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
Arena (Capacity): Wings Event Center (5,113)
Coach: Joel Martin, 3rd Season (67-67-10)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Central Division Semifinals to Toledo (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: Vancouver Canucks
AHL Affiliate: Abbotsford Canucks
2023-24 in review
Record: 38-30-4, 80 points
Division Finish: 4th, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 13th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 2.97 (22nd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.82 (4th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.6% (18th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 83.1% (4th)
TOLEDO WALLEYE
Location: Toledo, Ohio
Arena (Capacity): Huntington Center (7,431)
Coach: Pat Mikesch, 2nd Season (48-14-9)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Western Conference Finals to Kansas City (4 games to 2)
NHL Affiliate: Detroit Red Wings
AHL Affiliate: Grand Rapids Griffins
2023-24 in review
Record: 48-14-9, 105 points
Division Finish: 1st, Central
Overall ECHL Finish: 2nd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 4.07 (3rd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.94 (T8th)
Power Play (Rank): 25.2% (2nd)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 81.7% (T7th)
Mountain Division
ALLEN AMERICANS
Location: Allen, Texas
Arena (Capacity): Credit Union of Texas Event Center (6,200)
Coach: B.J. Adams, 1st Season
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Idaho (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Utah HC
AHL Affiliate: Tucson Roadrunners
2023-24 in review
Record: 33-35-4, 70 points
Division Finish: 3rd, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 18th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.24 (12th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.83 (26th)
Power Play (Rank): 20.2% (14th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.2% (T18th)
IDAHO STEELHEADS
Location: Boise, Idaho
Arena (Capacity): Idaho Central Arena (5,006)
Coach: Everett Sheen, 5th Season (178-82-17)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Finals to Kansas City (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Dallas Stars
AHL Affiliate: Texas Stars
2023-24 in review
Record: 48-20-4, 100 points
Division Finish: 2nd, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 3rd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 4.21 (2nd)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.36 (17th)
Power Play (Rank): 28.5% (1st)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.2% (14th)
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS
Location: Independence, Missouri
Arena (Capacity): Cable Dahmer Arena (5,800)
Coach: Tad O'Had, 5th Season (151-106-31)
2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Kelly Cup Finals to Florida (4 games to 1)
NHL Affiliate: Seattle Kraken
AHL Affiliate: Coachella Valley Firebirds
2023-24 in review
Record: 54-12-6, 114 points
Division Finish: 1st, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 1st
Goals Per Game (Rank): 4.24 (1st)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 2.81 (3rd)
Power Play (Rank): 21.3% (8th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 79.3% (13th)
RAPID CITY RUSH
Location: Rapid City, South Dakota
Arena (Capacity): The Monument (5,119)
Coach: Scott Burt, 4th Season (99-97-20)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames
AHL Affiliate: Calgary Wranglers
2023-24 in review
Record: 30-38-4, 64 points
Division Finish: 6th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 24th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.28 (T9th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.89 (27th)
Power Play (Rank): 17.3% (24th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 78.4% (16th)
TAHOE KNIGHT MONSTERS
Location: Stateline, Nevada
Arena (Capacity): Tahoe Blue Center (4,200)
Coach: Alex Loh, 1st Season with Tahoe, 5th Season in ECHL (102-106-29)
NHL Affiliate: Vegas Golden Knights
AHL Affiliate: Henderson Silver Knights
TULSA OILERS
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Arena (Capacity): BOK Center (17,096)
Coach: Rob Murray, 8th Season with Tulsa, 14th Season in ECHL (451-361-114)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Lost Mountain Division Semifinals to Kansas City (4 games to 0)
NHL Affiliate: Anaheim Ducks
AHL Affiliate: San Diego Gulls
2023-24 in review
Record: 30-33-9, 69 points
Division Finish: 4th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 19th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.08 (18th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.24 (14th)
Power Play (Rank): 18.8% (17th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.8% (24th)
UTAH GRIZZLIES
Location: West Valley City, Utah
Arena (Capacity): Maverik Center (10,207)
Coach: Ryan Kinasewich, 4th Season (108-96-12)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: Colorado Avalanche
AHL Affiliate: Colorado Eagles
2023-24 in review
Record: 31-36-5, 67 points
Division Finish: 5th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 22nd
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.15 (14th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.67 (T23rd)
Power Play (Rank): 20.0% (15th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 74.4% (27th)
WICHITA THUNDER
Location: Wichita, Kansas
Arena (Capacity): INTRUST Bank Arena (13,400)
Coach: Bruce Ramsay, 6th Season with Wichita, 7th Season in ECHL (189-184-48)
2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs: Did Not Qualify
NHL Affiliate: San Jose Sharks
AHL Affiliate: San Jose Barracuda
2023-24 in review
Record: 27-35-10, 64 points
Division Finish: 7th, Mountain
Overall ECHL Finish: 25th
Goals Per Game (Rank): 3.06 (T19th)
Goals-Against Average (Rank): 3.76 (25th)
Power Play (Rank): 23.0% (T5th)
Penalty Killing (Rank): 76.7% (25th)
