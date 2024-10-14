Canucks Assign Goaltender Ty Young to K-Wings

October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie goaltender Ty Young has been assigned on loan by the Vancouver Canucks.

Young, 20, is a 6-foot 3-inch, Coaldale, Alberta native who was drafted in the 5th Round (No. 155) of the 2022 NHL Draft by Vancouver.

The left-catching netminder spent parts of the last four seasons with the Prince George Cougars (WHL), going 45-35-8 in 97 games played with a 3.36 goals-against average (GAA), a .896 save percentage (S%) and two shutouts (SO).

In 2023-24, Young showed tremendous improvement with the Cougars, posting a 23-11-0 record with a 2.79 GAA, a .903 S% and one SO in 37 games played. The goaltender's regular-season performance helped lead Prince George to its highest win total (49) in franchise history (Victoria & Prince George), a first-place finish in the WHL's British Columbia Division and a Western Conference Final berth for the first time since 2006-07.

