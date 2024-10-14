An Old Friend Returns to Kansas City

October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the signing of forward Pascal Laberge for the 2024-25 season.

"We are extremely excited to announce the return of Pascal Laberge" said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "Two seasons ago, Pascal led the Mavericks in scoring and established himself as a top-tier player. His elite offensive instincts, powerful shot, and physical, power-forward style will make our roster even deeper and more talented. After spending the past two seasons playing professionally in Austria and Norway, Pascal's decision to return reflects the quality culture we are building in Kansas City. We look forward to seeing him back in action and can't wait to welcome him home to Mavs Country in the black and orange."

Pascal Laberge, 26, rejoins the Kansas City Mavericks after spending last season with Fehérvár AV19 in the ICEHL. During his time in Hungary, Laberge recorded 21 points in 38 games and added 2 points in 5 playoff games.

Laberge was a key player for the Mavericks during the 2022-23 season, leading the team with 53 points in 53 games and earning ECHL Player of the Week honors in February 2023. Prior to his standout season in Kansas City, Laberge played in both the AHL and ECHL, including stints with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL and the Maine Mariners in the ECHL. Known for his scoring ability, the 6'1 forward has accumulated 105 points in 117 ECHL games and 20 points in 55 AHL games over his career.

A native of Châteauguay, Quebec, Laberge was drafted 36th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft. He developed in the QMJHL from 2014 to 2018, playing for several teams and recording 178 points in 224 games. His junior career highlights include winning the Gold Cup in 2013-14 and participating in the 2015-16 CHL Top Prospects Game.

