Hugo Ollas Reassigned to Hartford, Blake Mclaughlin Loaned to Bison

October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from the Bloomington Bison.

Additionally, Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced that forward Blake McLaughlin has been loaned to the Bison by the Wolf Pack.

McLaughlin, 24, split the 2023-24 season between the AHL's San Diego Gulls and the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers. With the Oilers, McLaughlin scored 11 goals and 14 assists (25 points) in 21 games. Last spring, he added four assists in the club's four Kelly Cup Playoff games.

The Grand Rapids, Minnesota native also recorded two assists in 29 games with the Gulls.

Throughout three pro seasons, McLaughlin has appeared in 60 AHL games with the Gulls and scored one goal and two assists. He also recorded 25 goals and 34 assists (59 points) in 64 ECHL games during that span, all with the Oilers.

Before turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 161-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey with the University of Minnesota. As a member of the Golden Gophers, McLaughlin dressed in 142 games and scored 38 goals and 67 assists (105 points). He helped lead the club to a B1G Championship in 2021 and a B1G Regular Season Championship during the 2021-22 campaign.

McLaughlin was selected in the third round (79th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks.

