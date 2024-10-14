Stingrays Trade Jack Adams to the Bloomington Bison in Exchange for Future Considerations
October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have traded forward Jack Adams to the Bloomington Bison in exchange for future considerations.
Adams, 27, spent the 2023-24 season with the Stingrays and recorded 62 points (27 goals, 35 assists) in 71 ECHL games. He is entering the second season of his professional career.
The Stingrays will open the 2024-25 season on October 19 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.
