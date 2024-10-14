Mariners Add Pair of Defensemen

October 14, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the additions of a pair of defensemen to their preseason roster on Monday. Mason Millman was assigned to Maine from the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins, while Michael Underwood was acquired in a trade from the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Millman, 23, brings over 180 professional games to the Mariners blue line, most notably with their North Division rivals, the Reading Royals. The London, ON, native was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019, going in the fourth round at 103rd overall. He spent the first three seasons of his pro career between Reading and their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Millman has been a solid offensive producer from the back end, registering 96 points (23 goals, 73 assists) in 143 ECHL games. Last season with the Royals, he scored seven goals and chipped in 19 assists in 44 contests. Millman has appeared in 41 career AHL games, all with the Phantoms.

Underwood, a 26-year-old blue liner from Bloomfield Hills, MI, was acquired from Savannah in exchange for future considerations. After playing four seasons at Clarkson University, Underwood finished his NCAA DI career with Michigan State in 2022-23. He joined the AHL's Colorado Eagles following his senior season, appearing in three games in the spring of 2023. Last season, Underwood skated in three games for the Utah Grizzlies, registering his first professional point with an assist in his ECHL debut last October.

The Mariners also released forward Austin Master and goaltender Dante Giannuzzi from training camp on Monday.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins this Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.