Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Trevor Thurston from Reading Royals

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, have acquired rookie defenseman Trevor Thurston from the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Thurston, 21, has appeared in 12 ECHL games this season, scoring two points (1g-1a) and earning a +3 rating for the Royals.

Prior to his professional career, Thurston appeared in 155 major junior games over five seasons in the Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2018-2023, scoring 48 points (22g-26a).

