ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Utah's Aragon fined, suspended

Utah's Aaron Aragon has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #445, Utah at Newfoundland, on Jan. 7.

Aragon is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized charging infraction at 13:35 of the second period.

Aragon will miss Utah's games at Allen on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Indy's Cameron fined, suspended

Indy's Christopher Cameron has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #446, Indy at Norfolk, on Jan. 7.

Cameron is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 1:58 of the third period.

Cameron will miss Indy's games vs. Toledo on Jan. 10 and at Wheeling on Jan. 12.

Indy Perrott fined, suspended

Indy's Andrew Perrott has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #446, Indy at Norfolk, on Jan. 7.

Perrott is fined and suspended under Rule #70.6 and Rule #70.10 for leaving the penalty box to join an altercation.

Perrott was recalled by Rockford of the American Hockey League today and will miss the next five games he is on an ECHL roster.

