Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 12

January 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers eye a goal against the Trois-Rivières Lions

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers eye a goal against the Trois-Rivières Lions(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-2-0-0 for the twelfth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers hosted the Trois-Rivières Lions for two games, then visited the Maine Mariners for one. The Railers beat the Lions 5-4 in a shootout on Friday before falling 5-1 to Trois-Rivières on Saturday, and losing 4-2 to Maine on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 5 vs. Trois-Rivières Lions | 5-4 SOW

One of the Railers' goal scorers was Anthony Repaci. When he scored late in the second period, the goal was the 60th of his Railers career. That tied him with Barry Almeida for the franchise lead in goals. Joey Cipollone, Brendan Robbins and Andrei Bakanov had the other Worcester goals. Matthew Boucher scored twice for Trois-Rivieres while Chris Ortiz and Alex-Olivier Voyer had the others.

Saturday, January 6 vs. Trois-Rivières Lions | 5-1 L

Miguel Tourigny had two goals to pace the Lions. Matthew Boucher, Charles-Antoine Paiement and John Parker-Jones had the other goals for the winners. Blade Jenkins scored for Worcester. His goal 34 seconds into the second period tied the game at 1-1. Tourigny made it 2-1 at 7:12, then the Lions erupted at the end of it.

Sunday, January 7 at Maine Mariners | 4-2 L

The Railers squandered a 2-1 lead as they allowed two goals by Alex Kile in the game's closing minutes, then an empty-netter by Curtis Hall at 19:59. Joey Cipollone and Anthony Callin scored the Worcester goals. Owen Pederson had the first Maine goal.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 12 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, January 13 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 14 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Joey Cipollone has eight points in his last ten games (5-3-8).

Ross Olsson played in his 100th career Railers game on Saturday against the Lions.

Worcester native, Worcester State University alumni, & longtime DCU Center season ticket holder Nick Pennucci made his Railers debut on Friday night.

Olsson suited up for the Railers for the first time since March 20th, 2022.

Blade Jenkins has eleven points in his last eight games (2-9-11)

Anthony Repaci has tied Barry Almeida for the franchise record in goals scored at 60.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 14-13-3-2 on the season.

The Railers are 7-2-0 when leading after the first period this season

The Railers picked up their first shootout win of the season Friday night.

Worcester has the seventh best road penalty-kill in the ECHL at 84.8% (39/46)

The Railers are 9-2-2 when scoring first.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.