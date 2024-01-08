ECHL Transactions - January 8
January 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 8, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Orgel, D returned from loan to Syracuse
Delete Topias Vilen, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Delete Colin Felix, D recalled by Utica
Idaho:
Delete Patrick Kudla, D loaned to Syracuse
Indy:
Delete Andrew Perrott, D recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Add Davis Koch, F returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve
Delete Ty Enns, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Delete Hunter Lellig, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/7)
Kansas City:
Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Delete Justin Young, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Orlando:
Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from reserve
Reading:
Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Trevor Thurston, D traded to Orlando [1/7]
Savannah:
Add Eddie Fritz, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Simon Pinard, F assigned by Henderson
Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson
Delete Eddie Fritz, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Tulsa:
Add Julian Junca, G activated from reserve
Delete Calle Clang, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Wheeling:
Add Dilan Savenkov, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michael McChesney, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve
Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve
Delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on reserve
Delete Lukas Svejkovsky, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
