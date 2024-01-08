ECHL Transactions - January 8

January 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 8, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Orgel, D returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Topias Vilen, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Delete Colin Felix, D recalled by Utica

Idaho:

Delete Patrick Kudla, D loaned to Syracuse

Indy:

Delete Andrew Perrott, D recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Davis Koch, F returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve

Delete Ty Enns, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Delete Hunter Lellig, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/7)

Kansas City:

Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Delete Justin Young, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Orlando:

Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from reserve

Reading:

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Trevor Thurston, D traded to Orlando [1/7]

Savannah:

Add Eddie Fritz, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Simon Pinard, F assigned by Henderson

Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson

Delete Eddie Fritz, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Tulsa:

Add Julian Junca, G activated from reserve

Delete Calle Clang, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Wheeling:

Add Dilan Savenkov, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michael McChesney, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve

Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve

Delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on reserve

Delete Lukas Svejkovsky, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

