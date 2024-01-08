K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Heating Up, Expects Packed Barn Friday

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play one game at home and two games on the road this week. Kalamazoo hosts Toledo for Marvel Night on Friday at Wings Event Center before visiting Toledo on Saturday and playing at Wheeling on Sunday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1-0-0 (0-1, 4-3 F/OT).

Kalamazoo opened the week versus Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The K-Wings battled throughout 59:45 of scoreless hockey between the two teams, but ultimately dropped the ultra-defensive affair 1-0. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (4-5-0-0) was superb and made 21 saves in the loss.

Kalamazoo capped off the week with a 4-3 overtime win over Cincinnati on Top Gun Night at Wings Event Center on Friday. Erik Bradford (2a), Ayden MacDonald (2g), Brad Morrison (1g-1a), and Chad Nychuk (2a) each recorded multiple points while Collin Adams notched the OT winner in the come-from-behind victory.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play one game this week at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings open the week by hosting Toledo on Friday for Marvel Night and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.The hardest choice requires the strongest will, that's why you need to choose the K-Wings as they channel the Hulk at Wings Event Center. Join us, for the 6th Annual Marvel Night featuring a character appearance from the Incredible Hulk. Also, enjoy the best food and drink prices around on $3 Friday ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs) and a Marvel Specialty Jersey auction postgame.

RESULTS

Wednesday, Jan. 3 - Fort Wayne 1, Kalamazoo 0 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (14-15-1-0) played 59 minutes and 45 seconds of scoreless hockey and lost a defensive slugfest with the Fort Wayne Komets (16-12-1-2) at Wings Event Center on Wednesday, 1-0. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (4-5-0-0) made 21 saves and held the Komets off the board in the final 59:45 of the game. Fort Wayne scored the game-winner just 15 seconds into the contest. The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 26-22.

Friday, Jan. 5 - Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 4 (F/OT) (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (15-15-1-0) used four multi-point performances, late-game heroics from Ayden MacDonald, and an overtime dagger from Collin Adams to down the Cincinnati Cyclones (14-14-2-0) at Wings Event Center on Friday, 4-3. Ayden MacDonald (4) pulled Kalamazoo even (3-3) with a wrister from the left circle at the 18:37 mark of the third period. Brad Morrison (15) and Erik Bradford (24) fought to work the puck out of a scrum in the corner, hitting a streaking MacDonald who joined the play as the extra attacker. MacDonald (3) opened the game's scoring with a backdoor power play tap-in from the right post at the 14:44 mark of the first period. Josh Passolt (6) recorded the secondary assist on the goal. Cincinnati tied things up at the 18:50 mark of the second with a power play goal of its own. Morrison (7) put Kalamazoo ahead 2-1 just eleven seconds into the third period by slipping past the defense and outmuscling the goaltender to put the biscuit home. The Cyclones made it 2-2 at the 13:41 mark and took a 3-2 lead at the 17:39 mark to set the stage for MacDonald's equalizer. Collin Adams (5) called game 1:36 into overtime by tapping in a juicy rebound created after Jordan Seyfert (2) hustled to carry the puck in alone from his own zone. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (11-10-1-0) made 19 saves in the overtime victory. The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and a 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 34-22.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Jan. 12 - Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Jan. 13 - Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m. EST - Huntington Center (Toledo, OH)

Sunday, Jan. 14 - Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m. EST - WesBanco Arena (Wheeling, WV)

ON THE MOVE

Jan. 2: Rookie forward Evan Dougherty was acquired from Atlanta

Jan. 2: Defenseman Robert Calisti was recalled from loan by Charlotte (AHL)

Jan. 5: Rookie forward Josh Bloom was recalled from loan by Vancouver (NHL)

Jan. 6: Forward Cody Milan was signed to a Standard Player Contract

FAST FACTS

Rookie goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (11) is tied for the ECHL lead in wins

Forward Ayden MacDonald recorded the sixth multi-goal game (2g) of his career Friday versus Cincinnati

Forward Brad Morrison scored the fastest goal to start a period by any K-Wing this season just eleven seconds into the third period versus Cincinnati on Friday

TEAM TRENDS

13-1-0-0 when leading after two periods

11-0-0-0 when scoring four or more goals this season

10-3-0-0 when scoring first this season

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 35 - Erik Bradford

GOALS: 12 - Ty Glover*

ASSISTS: 24 - Erik Bradford

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Tanner Sorenson

PIMS: 91 - Chaz Reddekopp

PP GOALS: 2 - Robert Calisti, Ty Glover*, Brad Morrison, Ayden MacDonald

PP ASSISTS: 7 - Erik Bradford

SH GOALS: 1 - Erik Bradford, Josh Passolt, Cooper Walker

GW GOALS: 2 - David Keefer, Brad Morrison, Ty Glover*, Collin Saccoman

SHOTS: 83 - Erik Bradford

WINS: 11 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.86 - Hunter Vorva

SAVE %: .909 - Jonathan Lemieux

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/6 (16.7%)

This Season - 14/104 (13.5%) - No. 28 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 6/7 (85.7%)

This Season - 103/126 (81.7%) - No. 9 in the ECHL

