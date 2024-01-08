Komets Earn Four Points, Hold Second Place

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets earned four points last week as the team leaves for a three-game road trip starting Wednesday in Rapid City. The team remains in second place in the Central Division with 37 points and a record of 17-14-1-2.

Last week's results

Wed. 1/3 at Kalamazoo FW 1 - Kal 0 W

Fri. 1/5 at Toledo FW 0 - TOL 4 L

Sat.1/6 vs Iowa FW 4 - IW 1 W

Sun.1/7 vs Iowa FW 2 - IW 3 L

About last week - The Komets traveled to Kalamazoo on Wednesday. They took home their third straight win over the Wings. Nolan Volcan scored the game's lone goal fifteen seconds into the first period, with assists from Carl Berglund and Ethan De Jong. Tyler Parks got the shutout, making 26 saves.

On Friday, the Komets returned to Toledo to battle the Walleye. After a scoreless first period, the Walleye blitzed the Komets with four goals in the second period for the only scores of the game. Goaltender Brett Brochu made 40 saves in the 4-0 loss.

The Komets returned home on Saturday to take on the Iowa Heartlanders. After giving up an early power-play goal, the Komets and goaltender Tyler Parks blanked the visitors the rest of the way, giving the club a 4-1 win. Matt Wedman scored the Komet's first goal on a power play at 14:47 of the second period. In the second, the Komets got markers from Nolan Volcan, Martin Haš and Ethan Keppen. Parks made 32 saves, gaining his 11th win of the season.

On Sunday, the Komets faced the Heartlanders. In the final meeting of the regular season between the two clubs, the Heartlanders survived and gained a 3-2 win. Iowa's Max Johnson netted the contest's first two goals. Jack Dugan scored the eighth of the season at 8:01 of the second period to pull the Komets within one after two periods. With Dugan in the box for unsportsmanlike conduct, Iowa's Jake Durflinger scored the game-winning goal at 9:40 of the third period. Ethan Keppen cut the lead back to down to one at 12:50, but the rally would fall short. Brett Brochu was credited with 19 saves in the loss.

Komet streaks-

Points: 2 games, Dugan (1g, 1a), 2 games, Keppen (2g, 1a), Wedman (1g, 3a), de Jong (2a)

Home Points: 5 games, Wedman (4g, 8a)

Home Goals:

Home Assists: 3 games, Corcoran (4a)

Wins (goaltender): 2, Parks

Komet leaders-

Points: 36, Dugan (8g, 28a)

Goals: 14, Linden, Wedman

Assists: 28, Dugan

Power Play Goals: 5, Linden, Wedman

Short-Handed Goals: 2, Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 2, Berglund, Adams-Moisan, D'Aoust, Volcan

Shots: 119, D'Aoust

PIM: 101, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +19, Bernard

Home Points: 16, Dugan (2g, 14a)

Home Goals: 8, Wedman

Home Assists: 13, Dugan

Road Points: 18, Dugan (5g, 13a)

Road Goals: 6, Linden

Road Assists: 14, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 21, Parks

Wins: 11, Parks

Saves: 591, Parks

Goals against Avg: 2.85, Parks

Save percentage: .915, Brochu

Shutouts: 1, Parks

Special K's -The Komets skated short-handed 14 times last week, surrendering two goals. The team had 12 power-play chances, scoring only one goal.

Next week - The Komets play at Rapid City on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Icing the puck - Nolan Volcan's goal at :15 of the first period in Wednesday's game was the fastest first goal of the season. Tyler Parks picked up his sixth career ECHL shutout in Kalamazoo and the first for a Komet goaltender on the road since Sam Harvey on March 9, 2022, at Iowa. Parks has allowed only one goal in his last 141:33 minutes played. Matt Wedman's team's best seven-game point streak was snapped on Wednesday. The Komets' season-long shutout streak ended on Friday at 110:01. In Sunday's loss to Iowa, the team had 22 shots on goal, the most in a single period this season.

Upcoming Promotions

Kids Seat Free Sunday, January 21- Receive a FREE kids' ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

OmniSource presented Season Ticket Exchange Night. Season Ticket Holders can redeem unused season tickets for additional tickets to this game! Tickets can be selected from any available seating level except Club Level. Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office for details and to take advantage of this offer.

Meijer Family Nights and Post Game Skate -- Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four upper arena tickets for just $54! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

