Stingrays Weekly Report - January 8

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - For the second consecutive weekend, the Stingrays will play three games in three days. They'll head to Jacksonville to take on the Icemen on Friday night before returning home for games on Saturday and Sunday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 18-11-2-0 LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 5 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 4-2 L

The Stingrays fired 41 shots on goal, but they fell 4-2 to the Swamp Rabbits on Friday night. Josh Wilkins tallied a goal and an assist, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 13 of 16 shots.

Saturday, January 6 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 7-4 W

Five different players scored for the Stingrays and Nick Leivermann tallied a four-point night (2 goals, 2 assists). Kevin O'Neil scored twice and added an assist and Austin Magera tallied four assists. The Stingrays power play went 3 for 3 in the game and Reid Cooper stopped 19 of 23 shots to earn his first victory on home ice.

Sunday, January 7 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits| 4-1 L

The Stingrays took a 1-0 lead but gave up 4 unanswered goals in Sunday's loss to the South Division-leading Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Kameron Kielly scored for the Rays, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 21 of 25 shots.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 12 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 pm EST

Saturday, January 13 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, January 14 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Josh Wilkins (15)

Assists: Jack Adams, Kevin O'Neil (20)

Points: Josh Wilkins, Austin Magera, Kevin O'Neil (29)

Plus/Minus: Connor Moore (+11)

Penalty Minutes: Tyson Empey (73)

Power Play Goals: Josh Wilkins (4)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund (7)

Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (3.47)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (0.873)

BACK TO JAX: The Stingrays will make their final trip to Jacksonville of the 2023-24 regular season on Friday. The Rays are 5-0 against Jacksonville this season and they have a six-game win streak against Jacksonville dating back to February 19 of last season. The Rays are 37-28-6 against the Icemen all time.

WHO'S HOT: Josh Wilkins has scored a goal in four of his last five games.

STAT OF THE WEEK: Kevin O'Neil has played 98 career professional games. If he plays Friday and Saturday, he will play his 100th professional game this Saturday against Orlando. He has skated in 93 ECHL games and 5 AHL games. O'Neil has 90 points (40 goals, 50 assists) in his professional career.

