D Mason Millman Recalled to Lehigh Valley, D Trevor Thurston Traded to Orlando for Cash Considerations

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Reading to Lehigh Valley. Additionally, defenseman Trevor Thurston has been traded to Orlando in exchange for Cash Considerations.

Millman, 22, has appeared in 14 games for the Royals this season. The 6'1", 176-pound, left-shot defenseman recorded a seven points (1g-6a), six penalty minutes and a -6 rating with the Royals. The London, Ontario native had at least a point in each of his last three games (5a), and a point in four of his last five games overall.

With Lehigh Valley, Millman has recorded four points (4a), four penalty minutes and a +3 rating in nine games. He was selected in the fourth round (#103 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Thurston, 21, recorded two points (1g-1a), 22 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 12 games for the Royals this season. The North Delta, British Columbia native scored his first professional career goal in Reading's 7-3 victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, January 3.

Prior to joining the Royals for his rookie season, the 6'2", 201-pound, left-shot defenseman played in the Western Hockey League for the Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Prince Albert Raiders, the Merritt Centennials in the British Columbia Hockey League, and most recently for the Cape Breton Eagles in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Thurston attended the Calgary Flames 2022 prospect development camp as a try-out invite. Prior to his junior hockey career, Thurston played for the Delta Hockey Academy in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.

