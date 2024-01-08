Thunder Weekly, January 8, 2024

Wichita Thunder goal celebration

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goal celebration(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home to face arch-rival, Allen. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 5

Allen at Wichita, 4-1 L

Saturday, January 6

Allen at Wichita, 5-4 L

Sunday, January 7

Allen at Wichita, 5-1 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 12

Cincinnati at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. T-Dog's Birthday, Teddy Bear Toss and Affiliation Night.

Saturday, January 13

Cincinnati at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Stick It to Cancer Night, Gold As Ice Charity Game.

Sunday, January 14

Utah at Wichita, 4:05 p.m.

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:30 p.m. with Toyota Pregame Show. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen on your smart phone with the Mixlr App The Sin Bin or click HERE**

WICHITA

HOME: 7-9-0-0

AWAY: 3-10-4-0

OVERALL: 10-19-4-0

Last 10: 1-7-2-0

Streak: 0-6-0-0

Rank: T-6th, Mountain Division, 24 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, 18

Assists: Bates, 23

Points: Bates, 41

+/-: Finnegan, +4

PIM: Masella, 68

HELPER - Michal Stinil returned to the Thunder lineup on Saturday night and picked up where he left off before his call up to San Diego. He has assists in four-straight and points in his last seven games (3g, 6a).

POWER PELLET - Jay Dickman recorded his 14th goal of the season on Saturday night. He is tied for first with nine power play goals. Dickman has 30 points (14g, 16a) in 33 games this season.

ALL STAR - Peter Bates added three more points over the weekend. He tallied his 18th of the year on Friday night and added two helpers on Saturday. The St. Norbert College product is third in the league in points (41) and sixth in goals. Bates was selected to the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic last week.

WATTAGE - Brayden Watts broke a scoring drought on Sunday with a power play goal. He scored his first tally since December 17. Watts has 25 points (6g, 19a) in 23 games this year.

ROMAN EMPIRE - Roman Kinal has three points in his past two games. He recorded his first multi-point game of his career with a goal and an assist on Saturday night. Kinal also has assists in three of the last four contests.

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 9-3-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 1-16-3.

SPECIAL - One bright spot for the Thunder continues to be the team's power play. Wichita improved to fourth at home, going 14-for-54 (26.9%) and third overall at 26.5% (30-for-113).

THUNDERBOLTS...Xavier Pouliot is tied fr third with 23 minor penalties and third among rookies with 66 penalty minutes...Dillon Boucher and Kelly Bent are tied for fifth with five major penalties...Lleyton Moore is fourth in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for fourth in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first among rookies in shooting percentage (25%)...Wichita is 5-4-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 7-2-1 when leading after two...

