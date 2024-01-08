Fort Wayne's Parks Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Fort Wayne Komets goaltender Tyler Parks

(Fort Wayne Komets) Fort Wayne Komets goaltender Tyler Parks(Fort Wayne Komets)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Tyler Parks of the Fort Wayne is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 1-7. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Parks went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .983 in two appearances last week.

The 31-year-old stopped all 26 shots in a 1-0 win at Kalamazoo on Wednesday and made 32 saves in a 4-1 victory over Iowa on Saturday.

Under contract to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, Parks is 11-5-2 in 21 appearances with the Komets this season with one shutout, a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

A native of Imperial, Missouri, Parks has appeared in 115 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Atlanta, Rapid City, Reading, Elmira and Florida posting an overall record of 57-36-11 with six shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of. 919. He has also seen action in 27 career AHL games with Tucson and Belleville going 10-11-3 with a 3.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .892.

Prior to turning pro, Parks played two seasons at St. Lawrence University and one season at Adrian College.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.