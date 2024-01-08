Gladiators Outlast Icemen in Low-Scoring Affair, 3-1

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (12-20-1-0) earned their first win of 2024 on Sunday afternoon in a 2-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen (17-13-3-0). Earned being the right word, as the Gladiators have been very competitive against a majority of their opponents this season, just not finishing late in games to earn victories and all-valuable points in the standings prior to this game.

First Star: Jack Matier (ATL) - 1 GWG, +1

Second Star: Brad Barone (ATL) - 25 Saves, W

Third Star: Jackson Pierson (ATL) - 2 Assists, +1

The Icemen got things going early, scoring less than a minute into the opening period with a goal from defenseman Chris Jandric who one-timed a shot to take the early 1-0 lead. (0:44)

The Gladiators responded promptly, outshooting the Icemen 11-9 and generating the majority of offensive chances for the remainder of the period. Their efforts would finally pay off late in the period with a power play goal from Cody Sylvester to tie the game at one. (19:29)

Both teams were unable to affect the scoresheet in the second period as Brad Barone and Michael Houser both stood tall between the pipes.

Jack Matier put the Gladiators in front in the third period, cashing in on Micah Miller's rebounded shot to take the 2-1 lead. (8:55)

The Gladiators' resolve would stand true, as they completely stymied the Jacksonville attack for the remainder of the contest and sealed the win with an empty-net goal from Reece Vitelli. (19:40)

Brad Barone finished with 25 saves off 26 shots, earning the game's second star in the process. His net-minding counterpart Houser ended things with 30 saves off 32 Atlanta shots.

