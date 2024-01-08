Maine's Kile Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex Kile of the Maine Mariners is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 1-7.

Kile scored six goals and added an assist for seven points in three games last week.

The 29-year-old tallied a pair of goals in a 5-2 loss at Adirondack on Friday, notched three points (2g-1a) in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Thunder on Saturday scored two more goals in a 4-2 win against Worcester on Sunday.

Under contract to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, Kile is second in the ECHL with 20 goals and tied for ninth with 35 points in 29 games with the Mariners this season.

A native of Troy, Michigan, Kile has totaled 240 points (113g-127a) in 270 career ECHL games with Maine, Florida and Cincinnati while adding 22 points (14g-8a) in 97 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Utica, Hartford, Laval and Rochester.

Prior to turning pro, Kile posted 80 points (40g-40a) in 130 career collegiate games at the University of Michigan.

On behalf of Alex Kile, a case of pucks will be donated to a Maine youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

