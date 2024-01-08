Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 8
January 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
The Oilers snapped a seven-game losing streak by winning back-to-back games against the Rush in a four-game week, including a 3-0 shutout win in front of the largest ECHL crowd of the season and third-largest in league history. The Oilers now host Iowa for the first time in franchise history on Friday and Saturday
OVERALL RECORD: 15-15-3-0 (33 points, Fourth in Mountain Division, third on percentage)
LAST WEEK: 2-2-0-0
FAST FACTS
- Eddie Matsushima is on a three-game point streak (3G, 2A) since returning from injury
. Karl Boudrias recorded a Gordie Howe Hattrick on Jan. 5
. Calle Clang earned the Oilers first shutout since April 15, 2022 on Jan. 6
. Brayden Sherbinin scored his first goal as an Oiler on Jan. 7
. Michael Farren has four assists in his last four games
. Duggie Lagrone has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A), including the GWG on Jan. 6
. Mike McKee recorded his 100th professional point on Jan. 6
. Tyler Poulsen has three goals in his last three games
. Anthony Costantini scored his first professional goal on Jan. 5
. Jarod Hilderman picked up his 50th professional point (SPHL included) on Jan. 6
. Dallas Comeau recorded his first two Oilers assists on the week
. Kalvyn Watson scored goals in back-to-back games (Jan. 3, Jan. 5)
. Dante Sheriff logged his first multi-assist game of the season on Jan. 5
. Kyle Crnkovic earned two points (1G, 1A) on Jan. 7
. Luka Profaca will represent the Oilers at the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 15
. The Oilers host the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history on Jan. 12, 13.
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are 3-1-0-0 against Rapid City this season.
. The Oilers are 11-1-3-0 when scoring four or more goals
. The Oilers are 8-2-2-0 when leading after one period
. Tulsa is 15-7-3-0 when scoring three or more goals
. Tulsa has not lost in regulation when leading after two periods (11-0-2-0)
. The Oilers average 36.27 shots per game, ranking third in the league .
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Wednesday, Jan. 3- CUTX Event Center - Allen Americans
- Americans won 5-2
- The Oilers outshot the Americans 38-27
- The game entered the third period tied 2-2
- Dallas Comeau earned his first point as on Oiler, assisting Alec Butcher's goal 19:30 into the first period
- Kalvyn Watson scored on the power play
. Easton Brodzinski scored twice for Allen
. Both teams went 1/4 on the power play and 3/4 on the penalty kill
Friday, Jan. 5- BOK Center - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers won 6-3
- Tulsa outshot Rapid City 49-24
. Tyler Poulsen scored two goals
- Anthony Costantini scored his first professional goal
- Kalvyn Watson scored his second goal in as many games
- Karl Boudrias recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick
. Eddie Matsushima tallied two points (1G, 1A) in his first game back since Nov. 26.
. Dante Sheriff recorded his first two-assist game of the season
- Tulsa went 0/3 on the power play and 1/2 on the penalty kill
Saturday, Jan. 6- BOK Center - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers won 3-0, the fifth-straight three-goal win against the Rush
. The 16,709 fans in attendance were the third-most in ECHL history, the most in the league this season and the second-largest at the BOK Center in the Oilers era (16,759) (Note, the BOK Center no longer seats 16,759 when configured for hockey)
- The Oilers outshot Rapid City 44-32
. Anaheim Ducks prospect Calle Clang recorded a 32-save shutout in his Oilers debut, the first for Tulsa since April 15, 2022
- Duggie Lagrone scored the game-winning goal
- Mike McKee recorded his 100th career point
- Eddie Matsushima scored two goals
. Yaroslav Yevdokimov recorded and assist for the second consecutive game
. Michael Farren recorded his fourth assist of the week
- Tulsa went 0/5 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill
Sunday, Jan. 7- BOK Center - Rapid City Rush
- The Rush won 4-3
- Tulsa outshot Rapid City 42-26
. Tyler Poulsen scored his third game of the week
- Kyle Crnkovic recorded a two-point game (1G, 1A)
- Alec Butcher reached a four-game point streak with an assist
- Eddie Matsushima earned one assist to give him a three-game point streak
. Blake Bennett scored two goals, including the game winner for Rapid City
. Matt Radomsky made 39 saves on 42 shots for the Rush
. The Oilers found the back of the net as time expired, but the goal was waved off
- Tulsa went 0/5 on the power play and 4/4 on the penalty kill
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Friday, Jan. 12 vs Iowa - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan.13 vs Iowa- BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 25 - Kyle Crnkovic
GOALS: 14- Tyler Poulsen
ASSISTS: 17 - Kyle Crnkovic
PLUS/MINUS: +13 - Mike McKee
PIMS: 34 - Mike McKee, Kylor Wall
PP GOALS: 3 - Luka Profaca
SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren, Eddie Matsushima, Jaxsen Wiebe
GW GOALS: 2 - Eddie Matsushima, Kishaun Gervais, Jimmy Lodge
SHOTS: 95 - Carson Focht
WINS: 7 - Julian Junca
GAA: 2.05 - Calle Clang
SAVE %: .931 - Calle Clang
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 17/106 (16%) (24th)
Last Week -1/16 (6.25%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall - 84/108 (77.8%) (19th)
Last Week - 11/13 (84.6%)
