Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 8

The Oilers snapped a seven-game losing streak by winning back-to-back games against the Rush in a four-game week, including a 3-0 shutout win in front of the largest ECHL crowd of the season and third-largest in league history. The Oilers now host Iowa for the first time in franchise history on Friday and Saturday

OVERALL RECORD: 15-15-3-0 (33 points, Fourth in Mountain Division, third on percentage)

LAST WEEK: 2-2-0-0

FAST FACTS

- Eddie Matsushima is on a three-game point streak (3G, 2A) since returning from injury

. Karl Boudrias recorded a Gordie Howe Hattrick on Jan. 5

. Calle Clang earned the Oilers first shutout since April 15, 2022 on Jan. 6

. Brayden Sherbinin scored his first goal as an Oiler on Jan. 7

. Michael Farren has four assists in his last four games

. Duggie Lagrone has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A), including the GWG on Jan. 6

. Mike McKee recorded his 100th professional point on Jan. 6

. Tyler Poulsen has three goals in his last three games

. Anthony Costantini scored his first professional goal on Jan. 5

. Jarod Hilderman picked up his 50th professional point (SPHL included) on Jan. 6

. Dallas Comeau recorded his first two Oilers assists on the week

. Kalvyn Watson scored goals in back-to-back games (Jan. 3, Jan. 5)

. Dante Sheriff logged his first multi-assist game of the season on Jan. 5

. Kyle Crnkovic earned two points (1G, 1A) on Jan. 7

. Luka Profaca will represent the Oilers at the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 15

. The Oilers host the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history on Jan. 12, 13.

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 3-1-0-0 against Rapid City this season.

. The Oilers are 11-1-3-0 when scoring four or more goals

. The Oilers are 8-2-2-0 when leading after one period

. Tulsa is 15-7-3-0 when scoring three or more goals

. Tulsa has not lost in regulation when leading after two periods (11-0-2-0)

. The Oilers average 36.27 shots per game, ranking third in the league .

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 3- CUTX Event Center - Allen Americans

- Americans won 5-2

- The Oilers outshot the Americans 38-27

- The game entered the third period tied 2-2

- Dallas Comeau earned his first point as on Oiler, assisting Alec Butcher's goal 19:30 into the first period

- Kalvyn Watson scored on the power play

. Easton Brodzinski scored twice for Allen

. Both teams went 1/4 on the power play and 3/4 on the penalty kill

Friday, Jan. 5- BOK Center - Rapid City Rush

- Oilers won 6-3

- Tulsa outshot Rapid City 49-24

. Tyler Poulsen scored two goals

- Anthony Costantini scored his first professional goal

- Kalvyn Watson scored his second goal in as many games

- Karl Boudrias recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick

. Eddie Matsushima tallied two points (1G, 1A) in his first game back since Nov. 26.

. Dante Sheriff recorded his first two-assist game of the season

- Tulsa went 0/3 on the power play and 1/2 on the penalty kill

Saturday, Jan. 6- BOK Center - Rapid City Rush

- Oilers won 3-0, the fifth-straight three-goal win against the Rush

. The 16,709 fans in attendance were the third-most in ECHL history, the most in the league this season and the second-largest at the BOK Center in the Oilers era (16,759) (Note, the BOK Center no longer seats 16,759 when configured for hockey)

- The Oilers outshot Rapid City 44-32

. Anaheim Ducks prospect Calle Clang recorded a 32-save shutout in his Oilers debut, the first for Tulsa since April 15, 2022

- Duggie Lagrone scored the game-winning goal

- Mike McKee recorded his 100th career point

- Eddie Matsushima scored two goals

. Yaroslav Yevdokimov recorded and assist for the second consecutive game

. Michael Farren recorded his fourth assist of the week

- Tulsa went 0/5 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill

Sunday, Jan. 7- BOK Center - Rapid City Rush

- The Rush won 4-3

- Tulsa outshot Rapid City 42-26

. Tyler Poulsen scored his third game of the week

- Kyle Crnkovic recorded a two-point game (1G, 1A)

- Alec Butcher reached a four-game point streak with an assist

- Eddie Matsushima earned one assist to give him a three-game point streak

. Blake Bennett scored two goals, including the game winner for Rapid City

. Matt Radomsky made 39 saves on 42 shots for the Rush

. The Oilers found the back of the net as time expired, but the goal was waved off

- Tulsa went 0/5 on the power play and 4/4 on the penalty kill

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Friday, Jan. 12 vs Iowa - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan.13 vs Iowa- BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 25 - Kyle Crnkovic

GOALS: 14- Tyler Poulsen

ASSISTS: 17 - Kyle Crnkovic

PLUS/MINUS: +13 - Mike McKee

PIMS: 34 - Mike McKee, Kylor Wall

PP GOALS: 3 - Luka Profaca

SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren, Eddie Matsushima, Jaxsen Wiebe

GW GOALS: 2 - Eddie Matsushima, Kishaun Gervais, Jimmy Lodge

SHOTS: 95 - Carson Focht

WINS: 7 - Julian Junca

GAA: 2.05 - Calle Clang

SAVE %: .931 - Calle Clang

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 17/106 (16%) (24th)

Last Week -1/16 (6.25%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 84/108 (77.8%) (19th)

Last Week - 11/13 (84.6%)

