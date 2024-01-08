Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
January 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears extended their winning streak to a season-long, eight games before the Wheeling Nailers got the better of them on Saturday night. With the recent success, the Bears have climbed into second place in the South Division of the ECHL.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES:
Monday, January 8, 7:00 p.m., vs. Wheeling Nailers
Wednesday, January 10, 7:05 p.m. at Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Friday, January 12, 7:05 p.m., at Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Saturday, January 13, 6:05 p.m., at South Carolina Stingrays
The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.
Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.
VyStar player appearances are back!
Come meet some Solar Bears on Thursday, February 8 at VyStar Credit Union's Altamonte Springs Branch! VyStar will be raffling off two (2) signed Solar Bears jerseys. To enter, you must scan a QR Code that will be on site. You must be present to win.
Where: 151 N. SR 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
When: 1:45-2:45 pm
AT A GLANCE:
SEASON RECORD: 18-10-1-1 (.633)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0
RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 8-2-0-0
EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 3rd of 14
ACTIVE LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Mitchell Hoelscher - 27 points
MOST GOALS: Brayden Low - 13 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll- 17 assists
PIM LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - 38 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza, Ben Carroll - +12
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Wednesday, January 3 vs Jacksonville: 6-3 W
The Solar Bears were led by veteran forward Alexandre Fortin, who had his biggest night in his ECHL career with five points (2g-3a). Ryan Cox (2g), Brayden Low (1g, 1a), and Tyler Bird (1g, 1a) all contributed with multi-point games. Colten Ellis made 32 saves in the victory.
Friday, January 5 vs Wheeling: 4-1 W
Led by a Jesse Jacques hat trick, the Solar Bears extended its winning streak to eight games with a 4-1 win Friday night. Alex Fortin added two assists, while Brandon Halverson made 33 saves to earn his fourth straight victory.
Saturday, January 6 vs Wheeling: 5-2 L
The Nailers snapped the Solar Bears winning streak Saturday night, with a 5-2 decision at Kia Center. Rookie Evan Vierling tallied three assists, while Tanner Laderoute and Jordan Frasca scored a goal and assist, apiece.
The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce their official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing aloha shirts when the Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, February 24 for Beach Night presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
BITES:
Tanner Dickinson extended his point streak to seven games on Saturday night (3g-5a-8pts)
Brandon Halverson has won four consecutive starts for the Solar Bears, posting a 2.00 GAA and a .932 SV%
Mitchell Hoelscher has a point in 10 of his last 12 games, scoring eight goals and seven assists.
Brayden Low has scored seven goals and four assists in his last six games.
The Solar Bears winning streak was halted at eight games with a 5-2 loss on Saturday. It was also Orlando's first Saturday loss of the season (7-1-0-0).
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:
Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 23 GP, 13-8-0, .916%
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 21 GP, 10-9-2, .893%
Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 38 GP, 13g-17a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 21 GP, 1g-0a
Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Columbus Blue Jackets - 13 GP, 3-8-1, .887%
