Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 12

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), continue on their season long six-game homestand this week welcoming the Kansas City Mavericks into town before the All-Star break.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 10 vs. Kansas City | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12 vs. Kansas City | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. Kansas City | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wed, Jan. 3 vs. Reading | 7-3 Loss

Willie Knierim pulled the Steelheads within one with his third goal of the season just 2:10 into the second period. Reading led 3-1 heading into the third period and quickly made it 6-1 early in the final frame scoring three goals in a span of 62 seconds. Jack Becker scored at 9:20 and then a short-handed goal 2:14 later making it 6-3. Royals would cap off the seven-goal night scoring with 1:42 left in regulation. David Tendeck allowed five goals on 19 shots in 45:59 as Bryan Thomson came in relief and allowed two goals on nine shots in 14:01. Idaho outshot Reading 41-28 in the loss and finishing 0-for-4 on the power-play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Fri, Jan. 5 vs. Reading | 2-1 Loss

Jack Becker scored for his third straight game with his 15th of the season coming at 9:05 of the third period. The score came six seconds after Nicholas Canade dropped the gloves with Jake Bricknell. Reading made it 1-0 at 5:32 of the second period and then 2-0 at 8:30 of the third period as both goals went to video review. Bryan Thomson made 21 saves on 23 shots in the loss while the Steelheads outshot the Royals 41-23. Idaho finished 0-for-3 on the power-play while going 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Sat, Jan. 6 vs. Reading | 5-2 Win

Willie Knierim and Wade Murphy scored first period goals as the Steelheads led 2-0 after the first period. Francesco Arcuri increased the lead to 3-0 midway through the second period before the Royals got a power-play goal with just 28 seconds left in the middle frame. The Royals scored 84 seconds into the third period cutting the deficit down to one, but Murphy grabbed his second goal of the game with just 6:42 left in regulation making it 4-2. Keaton Mastrodonato scored an empty netter to seal the 5-2 win. Bryan Thomson made 31 saves on 33 shots as the Steelheads outshot the Royals 39-33. Idaho finished 0-for-3 on the power-play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

Kansas City Mavericks (23-7-1-0, 47pts, .758)

Idaho Steelheads (23-9-0-1, 47pts. .712)

Allen Americans (16-17-1-0, 33pts, .485)

Tulsa Oilers (15-15-3-0, 33pts, .500)

Rapid City Rush (15-16-2-0, 32pts, .485)

Utah Grizzlies (12-19-0-0, 24pts, .387)

Wichita Thunder (10-19-4-0, 24pts, .364)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#6 Wade Murphy is second in the ECHL in points (43), third in goals (19), tied for third in shots (125), and second in game winning goals (5). He leads the Steelheads with 14 multi-point games.

#8 Keaton Mastrodonato leads all ECHL rookies in goals (17) and is tied for third in points (32). Second in the entire league in shots (130) while he ranks second amongst league rookies in power-play goals (5) and points (14).

#18 A.J. White is one goal shy of 100 as a Steelhead.

#27 Jack Becker recorded a career high three points (2G, 1A) in his 100th professional game last Wednesday. Has five goals over his last four games and points in five of his last seven games (5-4-9) and eight of his last 11 outings (8-6-14). Tied for seventh in the ECHL in goals (15).

#28 Will Merchant returned to the Steelheads lineup on Wednesday for the first time in 627 days. Recorded two assists on Saturday night.

#29 Willie Knierim has a goal/point in two of his last three games (2-1-3).

#43 Matt Register is fourth amongst ECHL defensemen in points (28), assists (24), and power-play points (11). He played in his 100th game as a Steelhead on Friday and has an assist in three straight games and a point in nine of his last 11 games (1-12-13).

#47 Patrick Kudla is tied for third amongst ECHL defenders in points (31) and assists (26). He has a point in 11 of his last 16 games (3-18-21).

TEAM NOTES

Idaho is second in the ECHL on the power-play (35-for-123, 28.5%) and first on the road (19-for-50, 38%).

Idaho leads the league averaging 39 shots for per game having recorded 40 or more shots in five of their last six games. They have outshot their opponent in 28 of 33 contests.

The Steelheads (12-5-0-1) on home ice this year, tied for second amongst home victories in the league. They have sold-out in 17 of 18 games including 15 straight.

Idaho has scored first in 19 of 33 games, tied for second in the league, posting a record of (16-2-0-1).

Idaho is (9-2) when leading after the first period and (17-0) when leading after 40 minutes of play.

AROUND THE AHL

Mark Rassell scored his first AHL goal on Friday night in Calgary's 5-1 win over Henderson ...Cody Haiskanen picked up his first AHL point recording in assist for Ontario in a 5-4 win over San Jose ... Dylan Wells recorded his second career AHL shutout Saturday making 19 saves in Tucson's 4-0 win over Chicago ... Dawson Barteaux is still up with Manitoba while Jake Murray and Jared Moe are with Texas ... The Texas Stars (19-9-2-1) are first place in the AHL's Central Division as Rèmi Poirier is (11-5-2-1) with a 3.05 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Mark Rassell (22) - First in ECHL

Assists: Patrick Kudla (26) - Tied for fourth in ECHL

Points: Wade Murphy (43) - Second in ECHL

Plus/Minus: Ty Pelton-Byce and Wade Murphy (+20) - First in ECHL

PIMs: Wade Murphy (49)

PPGs: A.J. White (7)

GWGs: Wade Murphy, Mark Rassell (5)

Shots: Keaton Mastrodonato (130) - Second in ECHL

Wins: Bryan Thomson (9)

GAA: Bryan Thomson (2.87)

SV%: Bryan Thomson (.903)

