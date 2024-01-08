Alex Kile Named ECHL Player of the Week

PORTLAND, ME - Maine Mariners forward Alex Kile was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 1-7, the league announced on Monday. Kile scored six goals in the three games this past weekend, including a pair of dramatic third period goals in Sunday's win over Worcester.

Kile has recorded three consecutive multi-goal games, scoring twice in each of Maine's games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Since the month of December began, Kile has gone on a remarkable scoring run, registering 26 points (17 goals, 9 assists) 16 games. In that span, he has six multi-goal games. He also had a five game goal streak between December 17 and December 29. He has scored at least one goal in eight of his last nine games. He capped off the weekend by scoring both the game-tying and game-winning goals in the final three minutes of Sunday's 4-2 win over the Worcester Railers.

Kile's hot streak has lifted him to second in ECHL goal scoring, with 20 on the season, just two behind Idaho's Mark Rassell. He's also tied for ninth in points. Kile is six goals shy of the Mariners single-season record, set by Mathew Santos in 2021-22. He already holds the franchise career marks for goals, assists, points, games played, game-winning goals, and power play goals.

The 29-year-old forward from Troy, MI, became the first ever Maine Mariner when he signed as a free agent in July of 2018. He's the only player to appear in all five seasons with the team.

The 29-year-old forward from Troy, MI, became the first ever Maine Mariner when he signed as a free agent in July of 2018. He's the only player to appear in all five seasons with the team.

