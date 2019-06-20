Snappers drop second-half opener to Quad Cities

BELOIT, WI - The Snappers were tasked with a tough customer to start their second-half schedule. They started their four-game series on Thursday with first-half Midwest League Western Division champion Quad Cities, falling 7-2. The River Bandits cranked out 10 hits as Beloit starter Reid Birlingmair (2-4, 4.86 ERA) was roughed up for six runs in six innings.

Beloit began the game with three consecutive hits, the last of which was an RBI single from Ryan Gridley. Bandits starter Cody Deason (4-3, 3.66 ERA) continued to labor through the first inning: he threw 36 pitches, but still managed to escape without allowing another run.

Deason would settle down for the rest of his outing. He ended up dominating the Snappers, surrendering just four hits in six innings while walking two and striking out four. After the long first inning, Deason needed only 56 pitches to make it through the next five frames.

The River Bandits' offense backed up their starter in a big way. Carlos Machado knotted the game at 1-1 with an RBI double off Birlingmair in the second, and then RBIs from Oscar Camposand Astros No. 27 prospect Ross Adolph gave Quad Cities the lead for good. Adolph also had a solo home run in the fifth while David Hensley added a two-run shot in the sixth. An RBI groundout from Astros No. 6 prospect Freudis Nova capped the Bandits' seven-run outburst.

The Snappers mounted a rally in the ninth, but a Cobie Vance sacrifice fly was all they would get against Quad Cities closer Devin Conn.

Birlingmair struck out seven in his six innings of work; his recent struggles with extra-base hits continued, however. The right-hander served up two home runs and four doubles on the night. After posting a 2.37 ERA in his first four outings of 2019, Birlingmair now owns an 8.69 ERA over his last four starts.

The Snappers recorded just five hits on the night, but one of those came from Gridley, who extended his on-base streak to 31 games in the process. The River Bandits received several multi-hit efforts, including two-knock nights from Hensley and Jonathan Lacroix. Adolph hurt Beloit the most, as he exploded for four hits and two RBIs.

Beloit will look to even up their second-half record tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. CT. Joe DeMers (0-1, 5.26 ERA) goes for the Snappers while Quad Cities counters with R.J. Freure (4-1, 3.45). Friday is also First Responders' Night at Pohlman Field, which will honor local emergency responders and feature their vehicles outside the stadium.

