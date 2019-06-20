Promotions Abound as Second Half Opens

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Clinton LumberKings, in conjunction with their Major League affiliate the Miami Marlins, have announced a series of roster moves before the start of the second half. In total, eight roster moves were made with three LumberKings earning promotions to the High-A Jupiter Hammerheads and Clinton receiving their first player from the Marlins 2019 Draft class.

The moves started late Wednesday night with the promotion of outfielder Jerar Encarnacion and were followed Thursday afternoon with the promotions of left-handed pitcher Alex Vesia and right-handed pitcher C.J. Carter. Sean Reynolds was also demoted to the Short-Season Batavia Muckdogs.

In return, Clinton receives right-handed pitchers Cam Baird, Cason Sherrod, Raul Brito, and infielder Evan Edwards.

Baird, 23, returns to Clinton for the second time in 2019 after a brief stop in Jupiter with the Hammerheads. Over five outings with the LumberKings between May 8th and May 28th he went 0-0 with a 6.35 ERA over 5.2 innings.

Cason Sherrod, 22, comes to Clinton following a promotion from the Batavia Muckdogs. The Miami Marlins drafted him in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M. Over his brief professional career, he has split 19 outings between the GCL Marlins, Jupiter Hammerheads, and Muckdogs. He comes to the LumberKings with a 2-4 career record, 5.48 ERA, and 23 innings of work.

Raul Brito, 22, opened his season with the Batavia Muckdogs - appearing in two games and going 1-0 without allowing a run over three innings of work. A Dominican native, he signed his professional contract on July 22nd, 2016 and spent his first years of his career pitching in the Dominican Summer League. He comes to Clinton owning a 9-4 record and 2.84 ERA over 63.1 innings.

Evan Edwards, 21, is the first LumberKing from the Marlins 2019 MLB Draft. The Marlins drafted him as their 4th round pick in this year's draft out of North Carolina State. A first basemen, Edwards played five games with Batavia to begin his professional career. He collected his first hit in his second game in Batavia and then hit his first professional home run two days later.

The LumberKings are currently in action in Wisconsin with the first game of a four-game series with the Timber Rattlers. Thursday night's game will feature LumberKings RHP Alberto Guerrero (3-1, 2.15) versus righty Justin Jarvis (0-0, 5.75) in the second half opener. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with Erik Oas on the call starting at 6:50 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

