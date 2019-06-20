Gabriel Maciel promoted to Fort Myers

June 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that OF Gabriel Maciel has been promoted to Fort Myers and RHP Brian Rapp has been activated from the 7-day injured list. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Maciel played in 45 games for the Kernels, batting .309 (50-162) with four triples and 17 RBI. He was acquired by the Twins on July 27, 2018 in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for Eduardo Escobar.

Rapp went on the injured list back on June 9th with a lower back strain. He has made 15 appearances for the Kernels this season, posting a 2-0 record and 5.40 ERA with one start. In 31.2 IP, he allowed 34 hits and 20 runs (19 earned) with 19 walks and 29 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 26th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Boston College.

Rapp is active and available for tonight's 6:30 PM game at Peoria. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster is at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25, with two players on the injured list.

The Kernels begin the second half of the MWL season with a four-game road trip to Peoria. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, June 25th to host Wisconsin at 6:35 PM.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.