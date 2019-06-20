Dragons Notes for Thursday

Thursday, June 20, 2019 l Game # 1 (71)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (0-0, 32-37) at Dayton Dragons (0-0, 28-42)

RH Sean Wymer (3-5, 7.09) vs. RH Lyon Richardson (1-4, 4.10)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the first game of a four-game series and the Second Half season-opener.

Team Notes

The Dragons finished the first half with a 28-42 record. In the half, they finished 13th in Team Batting (.225); 14th in Runs; 16th in Team Pitching (4.51 ERA); and 14th in Team Fielding Percentage (95 errors in 70 games).

In the month of June, the Dragons have a record of 11-4. In June, they are sixth in the MWL in team batting (.238); fourth in runs scored with 70 in 15 games; and first in stolen bases (26). On the mound, they rank fourth in team ERA (2.86).

Dragons starting pitchers in 21 games since May 25 have posted an ERA of 2.55 (98.2 IP, 28 ER) to lower their full-season ERA from 5.07 to 4.44.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani over his last 21 games dating back to May 24 is batting .350 with two home runs, 21 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases to raise his batting average 63 points from .170 to .233. In the month of June, Siani leads the league in batting average (.350), hits (21), stolen bases (11), and runs (15).

Randy Ventura has hit safely in 11 straight games, batting .421 (16 for 38) to raise his average from .138 to .281. This is the longest hitting streak of the year for a Dayton player. He is batting .390 in June and would lead the Midwest League, but he does not meet the minimum number of plate appearances to qualify.

Brian Rey has hit safely in eight straight games, going 10 for 29 (.345) with two home runs.

Reliever Matt Pidich over his last nine games: 1.50 ERA, 18 IP, 8 R, 3 ER, 10 H, 8 BB, 17 SO.

Reliever Connor Bennett in his last seven appearances has earned two wins and five saves. He is third in the MWL in saves with eight. He leads the league in appearances with 26.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, June 21 (7:00 p.m.): Lansing RH Cobi Johnson (1-5, 4.80) at Dayton RH James Marinan (2-6, 4.90)

Saturday, June 22 (7:08 p.m.): Lansing RH Troy Watson (1-1, 6.55) at Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (2-3, 4.27) TV: Dayton's CW (23)

Sunday, June 23 (2:08 p.m.): Lansing RH Troy Miller (2-3, 4.85) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (23)

