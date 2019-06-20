Bees Fall despite Yan's Strong Outing

Bees' starter Hector Yan extended his scoreless innings streak to 15 and a third Thursday night in Burlington against the Kane County Cougars. He did not allow a hit over the six and a third frames he tossed. Yan walked four and struck out seven. He was in control throughout. It is the second consecutive start in which Yan has not allowed a hit. He threw five hitless in Peoria before the All-Star break. He did not figure in the decision.

Burlington fell to the Cougars 2-1 when Kane County catcher Jose Herrera laced a one-out single to right off reliever Luke Lind to break up the combined no hitter. With two outs Lind gave up a towering fly ball home run to first baseman Zack Shannon.

Burlington went quietly in the ninth on two strike outs, a hit batter and a third whiff.

Parker Joe Robinson finished the seventh for Yan then threw a 1, 2, 3 eighth.

The Bees themselves had just three hits off four cougar pitchers. Kevin Maitan, Spencer Griffin and Nonie Williams collected them. Burlington earned three walks.

The Bees have now gone into the ninth with combined no hitters three times this year. They won the previous two, including Yan's last gem in Peoria.

