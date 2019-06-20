Bowling Green Shuts out South Bend 2-0 to Open Series
June 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
South Bend, IN: South Bend Cubs starter Derek Casey tossed a quality start in five innings and gave up just one run with four strikeouts and still took the loss against the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 2-0 shutout. In the first game of the second half of the Midwest League season, South Bend grabbed five hits.
Casey's night included three of his four strikeouts coming in the 4th inning when he struck out the side. In the 3rd with Bowling Green threatening, top baseball prospect Wander Franco grounded out in a 3-6 double play to end the inning. It was a scoreless game heading to the 5th.
The Hot Rods capitalized with a run in both the 5th and 6th innings with the game winning hit from Beau Brundage. The 5th inning line shot into right field scored Midwest League All-Star Roberto Alvarez. In the 6th, another All-Star, Grant Witherspoon smashed his 8th home run deep over the right field wall.
South Bend was never able to rally despite the bullpen providing four innings of one run baseball. Brendan King and Eugenio Palma combined to strike out six Hot Rods.
In the 9th, the Cubs brought the tying run to the plate after a Jonathan Sierra triple over the head of the center fielder Witherspoon. Bowling Green lefty Cristopher Sanchez worked out if it and earned the save.
The Cubs record now sits at 37-32 on the season going into game two of the series tomorrow. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. with right-hander Peyton Remy on the mound.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2019
- Snappers drop second-half opener to Quad Cities - Beloit Snappers
- Bees Fall despite Yan's Strong Outing - Burlington Bees
- Bowling Green Shuts out South Bend 2-0 to Open Series - South Bend Cubs
- Chiefs Open Second Half With Win Over Cedar Rapids - Peoria Chiefs
- Nuts Fall in 2nd Half Opener, 7-2 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Anthony Contreras Sets Franchise Managerial Wins Record - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Early Offense Not Enough in Series Opening Loss - Clinton LumberKings
- Adolph Narrowly Misses Cycle as Bandits Beat Beloit 7-2 - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Peoria Powers Past Cedar Rapids - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Wisconsin Wins Second-Half Opener 5-2 Over Clinton - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Witherspoon Homers in 2-0 Win on Thursday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Pitcher's Duel Goes Fort Wayne's Way - Great Lakes Loons
- Dragons Earn Impressive Win to Start Second Half Season - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons to Wear Special Camo Jerseys on Friday; Jersey Auction to Follow - Dayton Dragons
- 'Caps, Captains Postponed - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Promotions Abound as Second Half Opens - Clinton LumberKings
- Thursday's Captains vs. Whitecaps Game Postponed - Lake County Captains
- TinCaps Game Notes: June 20 at Great Lakes (Game 69/138) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Hosting "Vintage Baseball Classic" at Fifth Third Field on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- RHP Layne Henderson transferred from Corpus Christi to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Gabriel Maciel promoted to Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Notes for Thursday - Dayton Dragons
- Cougars to Take on New Identity as Kane County Atomic Pork Chops - Kane County Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bend Cubs Stories
- Bowling Green Shuts out South Bend 2-0 to Open Series
- East Beats West in All-Star Game in Sudden Death Home Run Derby
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule
- Betts Crushes 24 Home Runs to Win 2019 Home Run Derby
- Cubs Close First Half with 4-3 Win over Whitecaps