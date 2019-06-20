Bowling Green Shuts out South Bend 2-0 to Open Series

South Bend, IN: South Bend Cubs starter Derek Casey tossed a quality start in five innings and gave up just one run with four strikeouts and still took the loss against the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 2-0 shutout. In the first game of the second half of the Midwest League season, South Bend grabbed five hits.

Casey's night included three of his four strikeouts coming in the 4th inning when he struck out the side. In the 3rd with Bowling Green threatening, top baseball prospect Wander Franco grounded out in a 3-6 double play to end the inning. It was a scoreless game heading to the 5th.

The Hot Rods capitalized with a run in both the 5th and 6th innings with the game winning hit from Beau Brundage. The 5th inning line shot into right field scored Midwest League All-Star Roberto Alvarez. In the 6th, another All-Star, Grant Witherspoon smashed his 8th home run deep over the right field wall.

South Bend was never able to rally despite the bullpen providing four innings of one run baseball. Brendan King and Eugenio Palma combined to strike out six Hot Rods.

In the 9th, the Cubs brought the tying run to the plate after a Jonathan Sierra triple over the head of the center fielder Witherspoon. Bowling Green lefty Cristopher Sanchez worked out if it and earned the save.

The Cubs record now sits at 37-32 on the season going into game two of the series tomorrow. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. with right-hander Peyton Remy on the mound.

