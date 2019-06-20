Thursday's Captains vs. Whitecaps Game Postponed

June 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





(Eastlake, OH) - The game between the Lake County Captains (0-0, 40-29) and the West Michigan Whitecaps (0-0, 21-48) on Thursday, June 20 has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Both games will be seven regulation innings. Fans with tickets to Thursday's game can exchange them for tickets to any other regular season game at the Captains box office.

Individual game tickets for all Captains games are on sale at the Classic Park box office, online at captainsbaseball.com and by phone at 440-954-WINS (9467). Mini ticket plans for the 2019 season are still available for great prices complete with several exclusive benefits. Information can be found at the Captains website www.captainsbaseball.com.

