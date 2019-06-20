RHP Layne Henderson transferred from Corpus Christi to Quad Cities

The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Thursday. Pitcher Layne Henderson has been transferred from Corpus Christi (Double-A) to Quad Cities. Infielder Austin Dennis has been transferred from Quad Cities to Round Rock (Triple-A).

Addition:

RHP Layne Henderson transferred from Corpus Christi to Quad Cities

Subtraction:

INF Austin Dennis transferred from Quad Cities to Round Rock

Henderson was selected by the Astros in the 30th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Azusa Pacific University. He has pitched in seven games out of the Corpus Christi bullpen this season, posting 1-2 record and 4.63 earned run average. Henderson had recorded 10 strikeouts and walked 10 batters in 11.2 innings for the Hooks. The 23-year old split his time between the Gulf Coast League and Tri-City following last year's draft.

Henderson has been assigned #43. The active roster remains full at the 25-player limit.

