Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons invite fans to arrive at the ballpark early and take a trip back in time prior to the Dragons game on Saturday, June 22nd. The Vintage Baseball Classic at Fifth Third Field will pit the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame 1869 Red Stockings against the Eastwood Iron Horses in a match-up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shortly after the conclusion of that contest, the Dragons will meet the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:09. Gates will open on Saturday evening at 5:15 p.m. Only Dragons tickets dated for June 22nd will be accepted for entry to the stadium.

Vintage baseball is an exact re-creation of the game as it was played in the 1860's. Games are played by the rules of that era and players wear the uniforms and use the equipment of the time period. Some of the differences from today's game include the absence of gloves, the use of just one umpire, and players helping the umpire make close calls with complete honesty.

A few differences between vintage baseball and the modern game are the fact a batter can be called out if a batted ball is caught on one bounce and the pitcher stands 45 feet from home plate and tosses underhand. Pitchers were referred to as "hurlers" and batters as "strikers" with the bat called a "willow".

In 1869, the Cincinnati Base Ball Club, which would later earn the Red Stockings nickname because of their uniform, became the first ever openly professional baseball team. That season, the club travelled across the country, playing on both the East and West coasts, and did not lose a single game. With a record of 57-0 they posted the only undefeated season in professional baseball history.

Today, vintage baseball clubs throughout Ohio and the Midwest, play games against one another and help educate people on a special time in the sport's history. Each summer they play a full schedule with home games taking place at local parks. The Red Stockings are associated with the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

After the Vintage Game and during the Dragons game, players will be outside the Dragons Den to interact with fans and take pictures.

