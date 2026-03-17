"SMITH MAKES THEM PAY AGAIN!!!"
Published on March 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2026
- FC Tulsa Start off 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Campaign in Arkansas - FC Tulsa
- San Antonio FC Signs Forward Ej Johnson to 25-Day Contract - San Antonio FC
- Battery Host Badgers FC in U.S. Open Cup First Round on Wedneday - Charleston Battery
- Locomotive Midfielder Carl Sainté Called up to Haiti National Team - El Paso Locomotive FC
- MUSC Match Preview: USOC2026: Charleston vs. Florida - Charleston Battery
- Hounds Trio Named in USL's Weekly Honors - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oliver Semmle Named to USL Championship Week 2 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Midfielder Abraham Okyere Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 2 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- San Antonio FC Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Bird, DelPiccolo to Lead LouCity as Cruz Departs the Club - Louisville City FC
- Open Cup Match Postponed to March 25 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Locomotive FC Defender Nicolás Cardona Receives Puerto Rico National Team Call-Up - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Ualett and Las Vegas Lights FC Invite 1,000 Gig Workers to 2026 Home Opener - Las Vegas Lights FC
- New Mexico United Signs Midfielder Cam Wilkerson - New Mexico United
- Detroit City FC Set to Face Michigan Rangers in U.S. Open Cup First Round - Detroit City FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Farolito (U.S. Open Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rhode Island FC Kicks off 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup vs. Amateur Club CD Faialense Tomorrow - Rhode Island FC
- Battery Extend Partnership with SeatGeek as Club's Exclusive Digital Ticketing Provider - Charleston Battery
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