Six Different Skaters Find the Net for the Chiefs, Spokane Wins 6-3 Over Wild

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Wenatchee, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs made the short trek over to Wenatchee on Friday night for a division matchup against the Wild and former Head Coach Don Nachbaur.

Tonight's game marked the season debuts for players like Berkly Catton, Saige Weinstein, Dawson Cowan, Will McIsaac, and Nathan Mayes who all participated in NHL Training Camps this fall.

The Wild broke open the scoring with a short-handed goal at 5:27 of the first from Zane Saab.

Spokane would answer at 10:08 with a score from Shea Van Olm, the first of the season for the 20-year-old.

Asanali Sarkenov recorded an assist on the play for his first WHL point in his first WHL game. Chase Harrington would collect the other assist on the play.

Mathis Preston would give the Chiefs their first lead of the game at 18:14. The rookie sped through neutral ice, collecting a pass from Berkly Catton and firing it past the Wild netminder. Brayden Crampton with the other helper on the goal.

Spokane added a third goal in the second period with a beautiful give-and-go between Cam Parr and Owen Martin on the break. The extra pass left the Wild goaltender sprawling and it was a simple tap in for Owen Martin's first of the season.

Asanali was credited with another assist on the play, giving him two for the night.

Spokane tagged on a fourth goal in the third period, with Owen Martin turning provider.

Cam Parr tallies his first of the season and Chiefs' rookie d-man Rhett Sather grabs his first career WHL point with an assist.

Wenatchee would answer back with two straight goals, from Hayden Moore and Maddix McCagherty to make it a one-score game.

The Wild would put on the pressure late going up a man on the power play and pulling the goaltender for a 6-on-4 advantage. Nathan Mayes halted any thoughts of a comeback with a slick turnaround in his own zone before hurtling the puck nearly the length of the ice for the short-handed empty-net-goal.

Dawson Cowan played all 60 minutes in net on his return from NHL Training Camp, making 32 saves. Owen Martin led all skaters with a goal and two assists for three points.

Up next Spokane will head home for Blue Moon Opening Night on Saturday, September 28th against Tri-City. The Pre-Game Party starts at 3 PM with player introductions at 4, doors open at 5, and puck drop at 6:05!

Visit SpokaneChiefs.com/Tickets for all Spokane Chiefs single game tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.