Chiefs' Blue Moon Opening Night Party Kicks off at 3pm Saturday

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the rival Tri-City Americans Saturday night in the 2024-25 regular season home opener. Puck drops at 6:05 p.m., with the annual pre-game party kicking off at the main entrance at 3:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

