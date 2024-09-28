Chiefs' Blue Moon Opening Night Party Kicks off at 3pm Saturday
September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the rival Tri-City Americans Saturday night in the 2024-25 regular season home opener. Puck drops at 6:05 p.m., with the annual pre-game party kicking off at the main entrance at 3:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Chiefs' Blue Moon Opening Night Party Kicks off at 3pm Saturday
