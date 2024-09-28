Game Day Preview: Game 3 vs Red Deer

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Vs Rebels: Tonight's matchup is the second of eight matchups between the two Central Division rivals this season. The Tigers lost the previous game 4-2 in Red Deer. Niilopekka Muhonen led the Tigers with two points (1G, 1A).

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)

2024-25 Standings:

1-1-0-0

Central Div. - 3rd

Eastern Con. - 6th

Home - 1-0-0-0

Away - 0-1-0-0

2023-24 Standings:

37-23-6-2

Central Div. - 2nd

Eastern Con. - 4th

Home - 21-7-5-1

Away - 16-16-1-1

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Niilopekka Muhonen / Matt Paranych / Liam Ruck / Markus Ruck / Josh Van Mulligen (1)

Assists - Andew Basha / Brayden Boehm / Nate Corbet / Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Niilopekka Muhonen / Gavin McKenna / Marcus Pacheco / Bryce Pickford (1)

Points - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Niilopekka Muhonen (2)

PIMs - Brayden Boehm (9)

Plus/Minus - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Jack Kachkowski / Marcus Pacheco (+2)

Wins - Ethan McCallum (1)

Save % - Ethan McCallum (.889)

GAA - Ethan McCallum (3.06)

Shutouts - N/A

2024-25 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Bryce Pickford (2)

Assists - Nate Corbet / Jonas Woo (2)

Points - Jonas Woo (2)

PIMs - Niilopekka Muhonen (9)

Plus/Minus - Brayden Boehm / Nate Corbet / Ryder Ritchie / Liam Ruck / Veeti Vaisanen / Josh Van Mulligen (+2)

Wins - Ethan McCallum (1)

Save % - Ethan McCallum (1.000)

GAA - Ethan McCallum (0.00)

Shutouts - Ethan McCallum (1)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 0 - 4 - 0%

Penalty Kill: 10 - 11 - 90.9%

Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 6 rookies.

Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 6 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 3 - 16-year-old.

Tigers Still at NHL Camps:

Cayden Lindstrom - Columbus Blue Jackets

Hunter St. Martin - Florida Panthers

Previous Games

5-0 Win - Vs Calgary Hitmen (Pre-Season)

2-1 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels (Pre-Season)

6-3 Loss - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)

4-2 Win - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings

4-2 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels

Next Five Games:

Saturday, September 28 - Vs Red Deer Rebels

Friday, October 4 - @ Red Deer Rebels

Saturday, October 5 - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors

Wednesday, October 9 - Vs Red Deer Rebels

Friday, October 11 - Vs Brandon Wheat Kings

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.