Game Day Preview: Game 3 vs Red Deer
September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Rebels: Tonight's matchup is the second of eight matchups between the two Central Division rivals this season. The Tigers lost the previous game 4-2 in Red Deer. Niilopekka Muhonen led the Tigers with two points (1G, 1A).
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)
2024-25 Standings:
1-1-0-0
Central Div. - 3rd
Eastern Con. - 6th
Home - 1-0-0-0
Away - 0-1-0-0
2023-24 Standings:
37-23-6-2
Central Div. - 2nd
Eastern Con. - 4th
Home - 21-7-5-1
Away - 16-16-1-1
2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Niilopekka Muhonen / Matt Paranych / Liam Ruck / Markus Ruck / Josh Van Mulligen (1)
Assists - Andew Basha / Brayden Boehm / Nate Corbet / Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Niilopekka Muhonen / Gavin McKenna / Marcus Pacheco / Bryce Pickford (1)
Points - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Niilopekka Muhonen (2)
PIMs - Brayden Boehm (9)
Plus/Minus - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Jack Kachkowski / Marcus Pacheco (+2)
Wins - Ethan McCallum (1)
Save % - Ethan McCallum (.889)
GAA - Ethan McCallum (3.06)
Shutouts - N/A
2024-25 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Bryce Pickford (2)
Assists - Nate Corbet / Jonas Woo (2)
Points - Jonas Woo (2)
PIMs - Niilopekka Muhonen (9)
Plus/Minus - Brayden Boehm / Nate Corbet / Ryder Ritchie / Liam Ruck / Veeti Vaisanen / Josh Van Mulligen (+2)
Wins - Ethan McCallum (1)
Save % - Ethan McCallum (1.000)
GAA - Ethan McCallum (0.00)
Shutouts - Ethan McCallum (1)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 0 - 4 - 0%
Penalty Kill: 10 - 11 - 90.9%
Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 6 rookies.
Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 6 - 19-year-olds, 8 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 3 - 16-year-old.
Tigers Still at NHL Camps:
Cayden Lindstrom - Columbus Blue Jackets
Hunter St. Martin - Florida Panthers
Previous Games
5-0 Win - Vs Calgary Hitmen (Pre-Season)
2-1 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels (Pre-Season)
6-3 Loss - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)
4-2 Win - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings
4-2 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels
Next Five Games:
Saturday, September 28 - Vs Red Deer Rebels
Friday, October 4 - @ Red Deer Rebels
Saturday, October 5 - Vs Moose Jaw Warriors
Wednesday, October 9 - Vs Red Deer Rebels
Friday, October 11 - Vs Brandon Wheat Kings
