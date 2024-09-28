Broncos Battle Raiders at Home Looking for First Win of the Season

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (0-3-0-0) will try once again in front of the Bronco faithful to win their first game of the 2024-25 WHL season as they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders (1-1-1-0) to innovationPlex Saturday night.

The Broncos will face the Raiders eight times during the regular season, the two foes met twice in the pre-season with both teams winning on home-ice. The Broncos are coming off a 6-3 loss in Lethbridge last night and the Raiders will look for their first win against the Broncos in the regular season after falling to Brandon 4-1 in Prince Albert Friday night.

Puck drop goes at 7 PM. There will be a full team autograph session following the conclusion of Saturday's game against Prince Albert.

Tickets are now available and you can purchase them.

