Philadelphia Flyers Re-Assign Carson Bjarnason to the Wheat Kings

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon MB - The Philadelphia Flyers have re-assigned 19-year-old goaltender Carson Bjarnason to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Carson was drafted by the Flyers in the 2nd round of the 2023 NHL draft, 51st overall. He was signed by the Flyers last season.

From Carberry, this 6'3 local product will be returning to Brandon in the next few days, it is not known yet when he is expected to make his first start of the season.

The Wheat Kings are gearing up for a mini roadtrip weekend that starts in Prince Albert Friday night before travelling to Saskatoon for a game on Saturday.

Next home action for the team is Friday Oct.4th when the Edmonton Oil Kings pay their first visit to Westoba place this season.

