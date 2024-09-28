Game Day: Blades vs Wheat Kings at 7:00pm

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Time to run it back in our house!

Get down to SaskTel Centre tonight as the Saskatoon Blades (2-0-0-0) look to remain undefeated when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (3-0-0-0) at 7:00pm. The Blades opened the 2024-25 WHL season with a home-and-home series sweep last weekend against the Swift Current Broncos. After a 4-1 victory on the road at Innovation IPlex Sept. 20, the Blades stormed back from a 3-1 deficit in the first period with eight unanswered goals, beating the Broncos 9-3 in front of a home crowd of 8000+.

Special teams have balanced out for the Blue and Gold to start the season. The Blades' powerplay sits at 33.3% after cashing in on 2-of-6 attempts, while allowing three powerplay goals on five Swift Current man-advantages last weekend. Penalty killing has been a strength for the Blades in recent years, holding a top-ten penalty kill percentage in the league for the past seven seasons. Last year's penalty kill saw the most success, finishing top of the league at 86.1%.

The Bridge City Bunch head into tonight's tilt against Brandon on a full week of rest. The visitors went to war last night up the road at the Art Hauser Centre against the Prince Albert Raiders, beating them 4-1. NHL draft-eligible forward Roger McQueen continued his torrent start to the year with his fifth goal in three games this season. The 6-foot-5 Saskatoon product is tied for the WHL lead in points with seven.

Saskatoon has a chance to collect two more points before heading on the road Wednesday to take on the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome, followed by another game against the Broncos at Innovation IPlex on Friday. The Blades next home game is Saturday, Oct. 5 when they welcome exceptional status defenceman Landon Dupont and the Everett Silvertips to town.

Western Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2024

