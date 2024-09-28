Oil Kings Hunt Down Hitmen in Home Opener
September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are on the board with their first win of the season after defeating the Calgary Hitmen by a 4-1 score on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.
The Oil Kings started strong in the hockey game with a few early chances but couldn't beat Hitmen netminder Ethan Buenaventura until the 12:07 mark of the first period when Gavin Hodnet redirected home a Parker Alcos centering feed for his first goal of the year. That was followed by Adam Jecho's first of the year after he had time and space before sliding one through Buenaventura's five-hole.
The game remained at 2-0 through the second period, thanks to 24 saves from Alex Worthington through 40 minutes for Edmonton.
Calgary would get on the board just over 90 seconds into the third after a scrum in front that needed to be reviewed before being confirmed a goal. Maxim Muranov was credited with the goal for his first of the year.
Edmonton struck on the powerplay at the 6:24 mark of the third period when Miroslav Holinka redirected a puck that just slid by the Calgary goalie to make it 3-1. Smyth Rebman added one into the empty cage with just 22 seconds left to put a bow on things and give the Oil Kings their first win of the young season.
Worthington ultimately stopped 33 shots for his second straight 30-plus save performance. Buenaventura stopped 25 of 28 for Calgary.
The Oil Kings were 1-for-5 on the powerplay while Calgary was 0-for-3.
Edmonton will hit the road again next weekend as they visit Brandon and Regina.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2024
- Tigers Fall 4-2 at Home to Rebels - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Day Preview: Game 3 vs Red Deer - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Hunt Down Hitmen in Home Opener - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Oil Kings Welcome Hitmen for Home Opener - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Nguyen Leads Offense, Eskit Stands Tall in Wheat Kings Win over Raiders - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Berkly Catton Named Chiefs' Captain for 2024-25 Season - Spokane Chiefs
- Hitmen Fall to Oil Kings 4-1 in Season Opener - Calgary Hitmen
- Oil Kings Fall to Hurricanes in Season Opener - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs' Blue Moon Opening Night Party Kicks off at 3pm Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day: Blades vs Wheat Kings at 7:00pm - Saskatoon Blades
- Broncos Battle Raiders at Home Looking for First Win of the Season - Swift Current Broncos
- Preview: Americans at Chiefs - September 28 - Tri-City Americans
- Nine Winterhawks to Participate in Full NHL Training Camps - Portland Winterhawks
- Philadelphia Flyers Re-Assign Carson Bjarnason to the Wheat Kings - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Warriors Double-up Pats to Open Weekend on Friday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Six Different Skaters Find the Net for the Chiefs, Spokane Wins 6-3 Over Wild - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Score Three in Second Period, Defeat Pats 4-2 - Regina Pats
- Broncos Drop Third Straight to Hurricanes - Swift Current Broncos
- Giants' Lacklustre 2nd Period Sinks Them in Loss to Cougars - Vancouver Giants
- Wild Narrow Spokane Lead Late, But Chiefs Push Past Wenatchee for 6-3 Win - Wenatchee Wild
- Rockets Lose Tightly Contested Game To Royals - Kelowna Rockets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.