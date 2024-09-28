Oil Kings Hunt Down Hitmen in Home Opener

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are on the board with their first win of the season after defeating the Calgary Hitmen by a 4-1 score on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings started strong in the hockey game with a few early chances but couldn't beat Hitmen netminder Ethan Buenaventura until the 12:07 mark of the first period when Gavin Hodnet redirected home a Parker Alcos centering feed for his first goal of the year. That was followed by Adam Jecho's first of the year after he had time and space before sliding one through Buenaventura's five-hole.

The game remained at 2-0 through the second period, thanks to 24 saves from Alex Worthington through 40 minutes for Edmonton.

Calgary would get on the board just over 90 seconds into the third after a scrum in front that needed to be reviewed before being confirmed a goal. Maxim Muranov was credited with the goal for his first of the year.

Edmonton struck on the powerplay at the 6:24 mark of the third period when Miroslav Holinka redirected a puck that just slid by the Calgary goalie to make it 3-1. Smyth Rebman added one into the empty cage with just 22 seconds left to put a bow on things and give the Oil Kings their first win of the young season.

Worthington ultimately stopped 33 shots for his second straight 30-plus save performance. Buenaventura stopped 25 of 28 for Calgary.

The Oil Kings were 1-for-5 on the powerplay while Calgary was 0-for-3.

Edmonton will hit the road again next weekend as they visit Brandon and Regina.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.