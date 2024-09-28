Hitmen Fall to Oil Kings 4-1 in Season Opener

September 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen opened their 30th anniversary season this afternoon on the road against the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place. Calgary fell to the home team 4-1.

Edmonton was first to strike courtesy of Gavin Hodnett, opening the scoring just under eight minutes into the period. Edmonton would follow up with Czech import Adam Jecho extending the lead to two with just over a minute remaining in the period. The second period saw a majority of the game's special teams but remained scoreless despite three power play opportunities for Calgary.

Calgary would finally crack the scoreboard in the third period with overage forward Maxim Muranov putting home Calgary's first goal of the 2024-25 season cutting the lead in half. This would remain Calgary's lone goal of the game as Edmonton answered back with Mirolslav Holinka taking advantage of a double minor high-sticking penalty restoring their lead on the power play. Smyth Reban sealed the deal with an empty goal to make the final score 4-1. Shots finished up 34-29 in favour of Calgary.

Multiple Hitmen made their Western Hockey League debuts today in Hunter Aura, Rylan Ng, and Swedish import Axel Hurtig. Also making their WHL coaching debuts was Head Coach Paul McFarland, and Assistant Coaches David Liffiton and Ben Wilson.

Calgary is back on the ice tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 29 for their 30 th Anniversary season home opener against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Game time is 2:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome. The team will be debuting a special 30 th Anniversary Jersey. The game will include special guests including former General Manager Kelly Kisio, Alumni Brad Moran and namesake Bret Hart in a special pregame ceremony. Tickets are still available at HitmenHockey.com/tickets.

